Toronto Police Association accuses service of breaking the law against its own members

Ho hum. Another day, another scandal involving the Toronto Police Service. And yes, PLENTY to see here, folks…

This time it’s about members of the Professional Standards department of the Toronto police acting… unprofessionally, and perhaps even illegally.

We kid you not.

The brass at the Toronto Police Service would prefer you don’t know about this story. Too bad, so sad, because we feel that exposing incompetence, corruption, and criminality at the Toronto Police Service hopefully acts as sanitizer.

Here’s the skinny involving the latest scandal down at the cop shop: last week, the Professional Standards department was tipped off that police officers at 22 Division were allegedly drinking alcohol while on duty. That’s a serious allegation, but it appears there is no proof in the pudding to support this accusation.

Indeed, Rebel News obtained a memo from the Toronto Police Association written on March 2. The memo notes that members of Professional Standards basically raided a Toronto police station. They descended upon 22 Division last Thursday at 3 a.m. — you know, when nothing good ever happens.

The memo notes that when members completed their shifts, they were taken to an office and had their personal belongings searched. Some officers did not give their consent, others felt they had no choice.

In one case, an officer was asked to submit a field sobriety test. He refused, but he did offer a breath sample. It registered as zero. As well, nothing illicit was found in any of the searches.

The Toronto Police Association notes that at no time was the union contacted about this incident. Indeed, one member asked to call the TPA but was denied.

In the memo, the TPA states: “To say we are concerned about this incident is an understatement. From the information we’ve gathered, this incident appears to be an egregious violation of Service policies and procedures, the collective agreement, and the Charter rights of our members.”

And so it is that the TPA is now on the warpath. Here’s how the association is addressing this matter.

First, a lawyer has been assigned to the affected members, and a complaint will be filed against Andy Singh. Singh is the Unit Commander of Professional Services. The TPA is also asking that an outside police service conduct the investigation.

Next, a letter will be sent to Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw and Toronto Police Service Board Chair Shelly Carroll asking that: Superintend Singh be immediately transferred from Professional Services, and that his promotion to Chief Superintendent be upheld until further notice.

Finally, a grievance will be filed on behalf of all affected members, citing a gross overstep of management rights, an inherent denial of representation, and a violation of the rights to which all members are entitled.

The TPA states it has no reason to believe that such an incident will occur again. But should Professional Services pull such a stunt again, the TPA reminds its members of the following:

Police officers cannot be subjected to an unlawful search of their personal belongs including, duty bag, lunch bag, water bottle, etc. Indeed, police officers are entitled to the same constitutionally entrenched rights as everyone else, even in the workplace; Police officers are entitled to representation from their association during investigations into criminal or misconduct allegations; Police officers are entitled to representation during any Fit for Duty assessment.

Naturally, we reached out to the media relations department of the Toronto Police Service. Par for the course, they ignored our request for comment.

What is the takeaway from this bizarre incident that has infuriated the rank-and-file? Two things.

First, the irony is both profound and perverse given that it appears that Professional Services was acting completely unprofessionally — to say the least.

Second, let’s assume the allegations are true, that the Charter rights of police officers at 22 Division were violated and that even the law was broken. This is nothing short of chilling. Because if the cops are going to disregard the Charter and break the law in when dealing with their fellow brothers and sisters in uniform, just think what they’re capable of doing to you.