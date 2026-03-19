Toronto police visit woman over anti-Carney social media posts

On Wednesday's live stream, Drea Humphrey, Lise Merle, Chris Dacey, and Marc Nixon reacted to footage showing Toronto police questioning a woman at her door about social media posts she made about Prime Minister Carney.

Dacey said that while a credible threat would of course warrant police intervention, there's no reason to believe this older woman posed a genuine threat based off of the public information available.

"If there was a real, credible threat, I think they probably would have done something about it. Here we don't see what that threat may have been. I was reading this morning that perhaps it was something along the lines of 'F**k you, I'm coming for you,'" he said.

It's unclear exactly what the woman wrote on social media to prompt Toronto police to send multiple officers to her home. However, a post reportedly from the woman's account sheds light on her thought process and what she may have written.

"They never ended up showing me. Probably my comments about rounding the government up and publicly hang them for treason against Canada and Canadians," the post reads.

Reports indicate that the woman did make a post in February containing a direct threat toward Prime Minister Carney, including the phrase "I'm coming for you, you sick twisted f**k. You will get yours," which allegedly prompted the welfare check and caution visit.

No charges were laid following the interaction on March 5, and the Toronto Police Service has confirmed the visit was in response to alleged online threats rather than mere criticism.