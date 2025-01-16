Trade war with U.S. could fuel Alberta separatist movement: Lorne Gunter

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

Separatism is not a new idea in Canada, given the Bloc Quebecois's status in Parliament and Quebec's narrow referendum on the issue in 1995. Ultimately, voters in Quebec decided to stay in confederation. But could the issue crop up again?

Well, according to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, the country could again be facing a “national unity crisis” in response to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's threat to impose a 25% tariff on Canadian goods.

Edmonton Sun columnist Lorne Gunter joined The Ezra Levant Show Wednesday night, where he discussed the possible growth of a “Wexit” movement.

"There's a lot of loyalty in Alberta to Canada,” Lorne told Ezra. “We like the idea of Canada. But at some point, we're going to say, well, the Americans aren't that bad either. They're at least not trying to take our oil and keep us from selling it.”

This friction with Canada's neighbours could fuel further growth in such a movement, Lorne said.

“We have $530 billion a year in exports in this whole world,” he continued. “$169 billion of that last year was Alberta oil to the United States. So, in a country that is dependent on its exports for its economic survival, we are the key in Alberta. And so, you make us angry at your peril if you're sitting there in Ottawa.”