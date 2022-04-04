WATCH: Tradie's brutal arrest caught on camera

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Pablo Zahoran was left bloodied and bruised after he was refused service at the local Mitre10 hardware store earlier this year.

The Bribie Island tradie was refused service for not wearing a mask at the store despite having a medical exemption, which he says he presented to the store's staff at the time.

Pablo caught his dramatic arrest on camera.

"Basically when the cops came I was like ... they're law enforcement, they're going to the right thing ... and they were nothing but aggressive," he said. "I was in shock, number one because of the disappointment of the police officer not really defend me or like, you know, defend me or protect my rights but grabbing me out of the shop and ... arresting me, throwing me to the ground, I was like half-naked my pants were half down. "I was in pain because they put one handcuff and then they start like twisting the handcuff to give me pain ... It was like 'you don't have to do that'."

Pablo's court case was adjourned multiple times until his final hearing in February this year where he was fined $666 for being a public nuisance and for trespassing.

He can no longer enter or contact Mitre 10 Bribie Island.

Rebel News attempted to call Mitre 10 for comment but did not receive a reply.