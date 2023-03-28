Trans protester flees NZ, says he 'loves' being a fugitive

Eli Rubashkyn, the transgender New Zealand protester who poured tomato juice over women's rights advocate Kellie-Jay Keen in Auckland on the weekend, has fled the country.

Rubashkyn, who the NZ media reports "was born intersex" and is gender-nonconforming, tipped a litre of the liquid on Keen's head during a violent protest by trans rights activists which saw multiple assaults of women who attended the rally.

The biological MAN who poured tomato juice over women's rights activist @ThePosieParker says he did it because he "wants her to be full of blood".



How is he NOT in jail, @nzpolice?



And while you're at it, lock up @shaneellall and the others at the @nzherald for inciting this. pic.twitter.com/Pep8jplMGZ — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) March 27, 2023

After landing in Sydney, Rubashkyn tweeted "I love being a fugitive" on Tuesday and shared more images of her visit to social media.

I love being a fugitive 💃🍅🏳️‍⚧️💛💜

slaaaaaaay💅



Terfs are cunts! pic.twitter.com/CPb3kQrfrA — 🍅🏳️‍⚧️🍅Eli Rubashkyn 🍅🏳️‍⚧️🍅 (@ElianaRubashkyn) March 28, 2023

The New Zealand Herald reports Rubashkyn said he has been told by police a warrant for her arrest will "likely be filed in the District Court by 3pm" today and that he told the newspaper he would probably not return to New Zealand for "some time".

Rubashkyn's Twitter profile displays a constant stream of alarming radical transgender idealogy, including posts calling for a 'trans revolution'.

This kind of shit is the reason why I won't be arrested until the Trans Revolution begins.

Trans liberation now 🏳️‍⚧️💃



Slaaaay 💅 https://t.co/sbx0WMRN88 — 🍅🏳️‍⚧️🍅Eli Rubashkyn 🍅🏳️‍⚧️🍅 (@ElianaRubashkyn) March 28, 2023

In earlier comments to media in New Zealand, who have been called out for supporting the violent protesters, Rubashkyn said he was proud of his actions at Auckland’s Albert Park on Saturday.

“I am so proud I dropped the juice, and I would do it again, and again – if I have to go to prison for one year, I am more than happy,” he said.

Keen yesterday said on Twitter: "I accept no apologies from men who commit violence against women, I hope those men are met with the full force of the law.

Rubashkyn, who users he/she/they pronouns, has been living in New Zealand since 2014, after the country accepted him as a refugee.

He's a celebrated figure on gender issues as an "advocate for intersex and gender issues" speaking at the United Nations – most recently at the 67th session of the Commission on the Status of Women.

Meanwhile, New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has refused to guarantee police action against the violent protesters.