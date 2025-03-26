Transport Canada’s $105M digital ID push exposed

In January 2022, Rebel News filed an access-to-information request with Transport Canada, seeking documents on the Known Traveller Digital Identity (KTDI) project tucked into Budget 2021. Three years later, the files are finally in hand, and they’re a doozy. Buried in the May 2021 budget update, under the noble banner of “Supporting Tourism, Hospitality, Arts and Culture,” the feds earmarked $105.3 million starting in 2021-22—$28.7 million amortized and $10.2 million annually ongoing — for Transport Canada to play footsie with the World Economic Forum (WEF) on this dystopian pilot.

The KTDI, pitched as “touchless and secure” air travel tech, aimed to stitch together university records, bank statements, and vaccination status into a digital profile. While QR-coded vaccine passports became the norm in 2021-22, this project tested a broader “Known Traveller Status” that sounds more like a corporate surveillance dream sold as convenience. Hundreds of redacted pages aside, it’s clear then-Transport Minister Omar Alghabra’s office was prepping for WEF powwows, with Jennifer Sully, director of international relations, nudging him toward the “Stewards of Mobility” side event at the International Transport Forum (ITF) Summit, which is a globalist think-tank fest tied to the OECD.

Sully saw the WEF gig, previously attended by the U.S. Transport Secretary, as a chance to boost KTDI’s profile, noting its budget inclusion signalled big international moves. She even wondered if ex-minister Garneau’s WEF “Board of Stewards” seat could be ‘transferred’ to Alghabra, proving that Liberal-WEF ties run deep. A week later, Executive Director at Transport Canada, John Velho, pushed to expand KTDI and cited COVID as a golden excuse to “modernize” aviation with more digital credentials.

When Global News’ David Akin dared to ask some questions about biometrics, airports, and participants, Transport Canada panicked. Policy advisor Tara O’Byrne called the questions “problematic,” and while some answers were prepared, it was all redacted.

Digital IDs and travel credentials were sold to the public under the flimsy banner of supporting ‘hospitality and tourism,’ but make no mistake. This isn’t about the recovery of a sector hard-hit by COVID restrictions; it’s a stepping stone to digital surveillance more akin to China’s communist social credit system, bankrolled by your tax dollars and orchestrated by the WEF’s globalist playbook.

