Trudeau-appointed senator bills taxpayers $43k in travel expenses over 13 weeks

Records show a Trudeau-appointed Senator, who called 'climate change' the leading issue of our time, flew weekly to Winnipeg without official reason. He gave Blacklock's no explanation in a request for comment.

In 2024, Charles Adler, who stated he never felt he understood enough about ‘climate change,’ was appointed to the Senate by then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for $184,800 annually.

“No matter how much I read, I never feel I understand enough about the issue of our time, climate change,” Adler wrote in a 2023 column for the Winnipeg Free Press.

Meanwhile, Adler billed taxpayers $42,960 for 13 round-trip flights in 14 weeks to his Winnipeg home, typically leaving Ottawa on Thursdays and returning on Mondays or Tuesdays to attend Senate.

The Senator's 44,000 km air travel generated 130,754 kg of carbon emissions.

Adler tweeted in 2023 that Conservatives view ‘climate change’ as a "woke wart" and a "Liberal lie." In a separate post, the Senator described Conservative critics as “cold-blooded” for denying the phenomenon.

“But if journalists don’t interview climate change deniers, they run the risk of being accused of silencing dissent or censorship,” Adler wrote in another column.

However, the greater short-term risk is public certainty eroding due to misinformation, he furthered.

“Climate change denial is not hate speech, but nothing is more harmful to all of us than our actions, our inaction, and the denial of the consequences of both.”

Adler, in a 2023 podcast, Real Talk With Ryan Jespersen, said his climate concerns were rooted in science. “I know some science,” he said.

“Most people in the world don’t care so much about politics because they know that politics are made up of activists and advocates, and they want to put their best foot forward and all the rest of it,” said Adler. “Most people believe the truth lies somewhere in the middle.”