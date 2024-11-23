A swift reminder of aloof leadership: Trudeau dances while Montreal burns

On Friday, black bloc anarchists rampaged through the Liberal stronghold, wreaking havoc on public property. One person appeared to burn an effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while others lit smoke bombs.

According to Reuters, dozens of enraged protestors hurled metal objects at officers policing the demonstration.

Local law enforcement arrested three people and dispersed the crowd with tear gas and batons.

Montreal is in chaos as pro-Hamas supporters and radical leftists vandalize public property.



Who will put an end to this destruction?

Who will pay the bill? pic.twitter.com/dKE7d692Sm — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) November 23, 2024

Rebel News has reported on a number of increasingly hostile protests sympathizing with Hamas in Montreal. "There's been a lot of battles in Montreal and in fact some of the craziest things so far have happened," said Ezra Levant, the Rebel publisher.

Dozens chanted "Go back to Europe" during counterprotests at an Israeli Independence Day rally this May. Others quickly turned to violence and embraced other unlawful acts.

"The attempt to shoot a school or a synagogue — actually it wasn't an attempt they did shoot a school or synagogue," Levant said. "There have been kinds of violence in Montreal we haven't seen elsewhere," he added.

"We've also seen massive street rallies larger than anywhere else in the country, where jihadists have basically had open-air rallies calling for support of Hamas," the publisher continued. "It really is the most hardcore pro-Hamas city in Canada, don't you think?"

Pro-Hamas protesters are now using smoke bombs and are fully masked.



Riot police are attempting to contain them, but violent clashes have erupted.



As usual, the protest has descended into chaos.



📸: @MtlProtest pic.twitter.com/4Ls2SDY7FE — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) November 23, 2024

Trudeau appeared detached from the ensuing chaos, with concerns raised as to why he did not immediately release a statement. Around 300 delegates from NATO members and partner states are in Montreal through Monday for the alliance's annual assembly.

According to media reports, masked protesters set two cars ablaze and smashed windows of nearby storefronts. The violent rioting persisted until around 7 pm ET, according to Montreal police.

Trudeau’s apparent disregard for lawless behaviour in Montreal has become a growing point of contention for many Canadians concerned with law and order. He did not issue a statement until Saturday afternoon.

"What we saw on the streets of Montreal last night was appalling," he said. "Acts of antisemitism, intimidation, and violence must be condemned wherever we see them. There must be consequences, and rioters held accountable."

This is a developing story.

