A swift reminder of aloof leadership: Trudeau dances while Montreal burns

As Montreal erupted in riots, Trudeau danced away like a carefree teenybopper at Taylor Swift’s Era’s Tour in Toronto, appearing completely oblivious to the chaos unravelling in his own province.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   November 23, 2024   |   News

On Friday, black bloc anarchists rampaged through the Liberal stronghold, wreaking havoc on public property. One person appeared to burn an effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while others lit smoke bombs.

According to Reuters, dozens of enraged protestors hurled metal objects at officers policing the demonstration. 

Local law enforcement arrested three people and dispersed the crowd with tear gas and batons.

Rebel News has reported on a number of increasingly hostile protests sympathizing with Hamas in Montreal. "There's been a lot of battles in Montreal and in fact some of the craziest things so far have happened," said Ezra Levant, the Rebel publisher.

Dozens chanted "Go back to Europe" during counterprotests at an Israeli Independence Day rally this May. Others quickly turned to violence and embraced other unlawful acts.

"The attempt to shoot a school or a synagogue — actually it wasn't an attempt they did shoot a school or synagogue," Levant said. "There have been kinds of violence in Montreal we haven't seen elsewhere," he added.

"We've also seen massive street rallies larger than anywhere else in the country, where jihadists have basically had open-air rallies calling for support of Hamas," the publisher continued. "It really is the most hardcore pro-Hamas city in Canada, don't you think?"

Trudeau appeared detached from the ensuing chaos, with concerns raised as to why he did not immediately release a statement. Around 300 delegates from NATO members and partner states are in Montreal through Monday for the alliance's annual assembly.

According to media reports, masked protesters set two cars ablaze and smashed windows of nearby storefronts. The violent rioting persisted until around 7 pm ET, according to Montreal police.

Trudeau’s apparent disregard for lawless behaviour in Montreal has become a growing point of contention for many Canadians concerned with law and order. He did not issue a statement until Saturday afternoon.

"What we saw on the streets of Montreal last night was appalling," he said. "Acts of antisemitism, intimidation, and violence must be condemned wherever we see them. There must be consequences, and rioters held accountable."

This is a developing story.

Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

