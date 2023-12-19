Trudeau going further down pro-Hamas road than ever before: Ezra Levant

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Rebel News' Calgary-based reporter Alex Dhaliwal joined the show to discuss why Justin Trudeau's attempts at appeasing anti-Israel protesters are only emboldening them.

Speaking about anti-Israel demonstrators, Dhaliwal said, "I don't think that the protesters know exactly what it is that they are truly espousing, which is, when they say, 'From the river to the sea Palestine will be free,' what they're essentially saying here is that they reject entirely any attempts at Jewish self-determination."

Anti-Israel protestors in Calgary warn there is no place PM Justin Trudeau can hide over his support for Israel.https://t.co/jaSiqaDPlZ pic.twitter.com/ZwffS6c6tc — Alex Dhaliwal (@westcdnfirst) December 17, 2023

"What they want is to completely ignore the fact of what led us to these events. Israel didn't just start dropping bombs because of their so-called hatred for Palestinians. In fact that's not the case at all. What they want is to seek justice against the Hamas terrorists, not militants, for slaughtering, raping, and killing over 1200 Israeli citizens, Jews, and other foreign nationals," added Dhaliwal.

“THANK GOD FOR HAMAS!”



Anti-Israel protester celebrates the Oct 7th Hamas terrorist attack at an “All out for Palestine” protest against Trudeau’s visit in Vancouver right now.



More to come at https://t.co/RuqfR50qkv pic.twitter.com/DZ6hdHoGzm — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) December 15, 2023

As explained by Ezra Levant, "Just last week, Justin Trudeau broke with Canada's tradition of either being pro-Israel or abstaining at the United Nations in signing on to a vote widely seen as being lopsided towards Hamas, calling for an immediate ceasefire by Israel, not mentioning Hamas by name, and not calling Hamas a terrorist group."

The Israeli Defense Forces are engaged in ongoing operations in Gaza to eliminate Hamas after the terrorist group brutally murdered over 1200 people — including innocent civilians, children, and the elderly — on October 7, 2023. The terrorist group also took over 200 people hostage during their attacks on October 7.

This is just an excerpt from last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch full episodes of The Ezra Levant Show and more exclusive content, subscribe to RebelNews+.