SHOCKING: Trudeau minister defends record on immigration

Trudeau’s immigration minister lauded Canada’s “immigration successes” over a social media post that many considered tone deaf.

“Maybe Marc Miller could learn something from Sweden,” reads a social media post, suggesting that Canada follow in its footsteps and strengthen citizenship requirements.

“Very possible,” said Miller. “Although their immigration minister, Johan Forsell, visited us a few months ago to learn about our immigration successes. I also lived there for a few years, by the way.”

“My family is part Swedish and you see what’s happening there. … That’s a lesson for us to learn,” he told reporters last October 24.

The Scandinavian country has seen a dramatic decrease in immigration since cutting government handouts to newcomers.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller cites Sweden and Germany as warnings of what happens when the 'consensus' around mass immigration erodes.



The Liberals have ushered in unprecedented levels of immigration in recent years. https://t.co/TXq29qhTJo pic.twitter.com/a7CTFIL66M — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 24, 2024

During a prior press conference, Minister Miller admits Sweden, a country he “looked up to in the past,” has become unraveled by uncontrolled immigration.

Meanwhile, the Liberal government has progressively ushered in record immigration in recent years. Our national population is 41.7 million, according to Statistic Canada’s live-population clock—a staggering 8.4% increase over the 2021 census.

They rolled back targets last September to alleviate existing backlogs.

Immigration data from 2023 uncovered a total of 471,550 permanent residents, 766,520 temporary foreign workers, and more than a million international students entered the country that year.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller explains how international students are abusing Canada's asylum process by claiming refugee status during their first year of studies as a way to reduce tuition and use the process as a backdoor to citizenship.https://t.co/TXq29qhTJo pic.twitter.com/1vEkTUIXRG — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 23, 2024

The 2024 Immigration Levels Plan will reduce permanent resident levels in Canada through 2027, from 485,000 this year to 395,000 in 2025. It also plans to cut numbers to 380,000 in 2026 and to 365,000 in 2027.

A previous plan tabled 500,000 additional permanent residents in each of the next two years. “We didn't get the balance quite right,” admitted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the time.

“Canadians want a controlled flow of migration,” Minister Miller told reporters last October 24. “It was important to reduce not only temporary residents, and international students like we've been doing for the last year, but also on the permanent [resident] levels.”

The Department of Immigration plans to reduce temporary resident numbers from 6.5% of the total Canadian population to 5% over the next three years; numbers that had exploded to 7.3% earlier this year.

According to Blacklock’s, 200,000 fewer international students entered Canada this fall compared to the previous year. The current cap is 606,250 students, with further cuts expected.

Immigration backlash: Over half of Canadians think immigration is harming Canada



Abacus Data reveals 53% of Canadians are now believing immigration is making the country worse off.



MORE by @SheilaGunnReid: https://t.co/zRMKRCXUKY — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 18, 2024

The Trudeau government earlier proposed a federal program to offer former international students and rejected asylum claimants an application process to remain in Canada. No such program has been finalized.

“You see what happens when that consensus erodes,” Miller said. At the time, over half of Canadians said immigration was harming the country.

The number of migrants living in Canada illegally is unknown, but an estimated 500,000 people could be in the country without status, according to an April 24 briefing note titled Undocumented Migrants.

Nearly five million temporary residents in Canada will be without status by the end of the year.