Trudeau's bail out media afraid of tough questions?

Last Saturday, shutterbug supreme Efron Monsanto and I covered duelling protests in Richmond Hill, Ontario. One involved farmers who are outraged over stormwater management fees increasing by 10,000% -- yes, 10,000% -- proving that the War on the Farmer has now reached the municipal level. Shameful.

Another entity protesting at the same intersection was essentially an anti-development group known as A Better Richmond Hill.

How odd that most of the farmers and their allies were polite and generous with their time whereas most of the A Better Richmond Hill people were both vulgar and delusional. Check out this scholar who accused us of catering to… Nazis?!

Wow, we’re Nazi supporters, eh? That’s quite a perverse achievement given that the owner of this company, Ezra Levant, is a Jew and that my grandfather spent more than five years of his life actually fighting Nazis during the Second World War. Unbelievable.

Now, in the aftermath, A Better Richmond Hill issued a press release entitled,“WE WILL NOT BE INTIMIDATED A Better Richmond Hill will continue with our peaceful rally this Saturday Oct 15.”

Interesting. The intimidators will not be intimidated…

The release further states “A few points of note are warranted” and one of those notable points that caught my eye was this particular whopper: “Sheila Wang, the Richmond Hill Liberal reporter who was invited to cover the ABRH rally, was aggressively interviewed at the rally by David Menzies of Rebel Media. The Editor of the Richmond Hill Liberal, Ted McFadden, emailed to confirm his decision not to have Ms. Wang attend our Oct 15 rally, as her safety could not be guaranteed and for fear of further harassment.”

Holy Rachel Gilmore, Batman!

You mean to say that when an independent journalist has the utter temerity and audacity to ask a mainstream media journalist a question then such a query is deemed to be an “aggressive” act? Much like how that uber-fragile reporter at Global News, Rachel “Where’s my blouse?” Gilmore considers mean tweets to be akin to… physical “attacks”?

Hey ladies, you want to see what an unsafe situation and a real physical attack looks like? How about what happened to my colleague Alexa Lavoie in February in Ottawa when she was SHOT point blank?

Or Yours Truly last December when Trudeau’s Royal Canadian Mounted Henchmen gave me the works:

Those pigs bruised and bloodied me that night. And they gave me COVID. But when it comes to the journalistic girlie fanbase of Prime Minister Blackface McGroper, nothing to see here, folks, move along…

Still, in the interest of fair comment, I did reach out to Wang and McFadden with some questions. Here they are:

1. There is a statement by ABRH that reads as follows: "Sheila Wang, the Richmond Hill Liberal reporter who was invited to cover the ABRH rally, was aggressively interviewed at the rally by David Menzies of Rebel Media. The Editor of the Richmond Hill Liberal, Ted McFadden, emailed to confirm his decision not to have Ms. Wang attend our Oct 15 rally, as her safety could not be guaranteed and for fear of further harassment." Is this information indeed accurate?

2. If so, what is your definition of being "aggressively interviewed"?

3. How is a journalist being asked questions, aggressively or otherwise, a so-called "safety issue"?

4. Given that the Richmond Hill Liberal is taxpayer-funded, don't you think you are accountable to the concerns of taxpayers, a.k.a., your shareholders?

5. Speaking of money, I have reached out in the past to Richmond Hill Councillor Carmine Perrelli, Tom Muench and Greg Beros. They feel they have been unfairly targeted by the Richmond Hill Liberal. The commonality is that they all voted to defund the Richmond Hill Liberal back in 2020 when the city ended its annual six-figure advertising contract with your newspaper. Do their allegations have merit?

And guess what, folks? Shockers! No response!

Oh, and by the way, Ms. Wang, I will not be covering that protest tomorrow. So, you can get out of the fetal position and freely and safely attend the demonstration. The big bad boogeyman will not be in attendance...

Isn’t this typical of the mainstream media? They feel entitled to thrust their spotlight into our private lives demanding answers. But when the spotlight is reversed, i.e., when WE ask answers of them – and we deserve answers given that we involuntarily fund these bastards – they turtle and claim “harassment”… and that asking impolite questions are tantamount to creating an “unsafe” environment?

Give me a break already!

To send an email to Richmond Hill's mayor David West, demanding he lower the stormwater management fee for farmers immediately, click the link on the right of this page!