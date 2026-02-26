Trump praises detransitioner as Democrats stay silent

During his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, President Donald Trump took a moment to highlight the story of Sage Blair. As a teen, staff at Blair's Viriginia school allegedly transitioned her gender secretly, unbeknownst to her parents, a lawsuit filed by her mother claims.

The secret transition exacerbated Blair's already existing mental health issues, her mother asserts. After a horrible experience following when she ran away from home, Blair was eventually reunited with her parents and detransitioned.

On Wednesday's Buffalo Roundtable livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to Trump's touching tribute and the importance of the U.S. president discussing such an issue — and the Democrats refusal to stand for a round of applause.

“This is a predator's playground. They identify vulnerable kids,” said Lise. “These are kids that may socially awkward, may be a little bit behind, may be having trouble with a friend group, maybe COVID harmed — don't forget that we've royally screwed up an entire generation of kids with COVID.”

Children are “targeted” she continued, pulled into a world of radical gender ideology “where there is no off-ramp for the kids,” leading to parents getting involved “and this is where we're saying we're taking this back for our kids.”

Canada is “way, way behind” the rest of the world when it comes to phasing out extreme gender beliefs from mainstream views, Lise said, touching on the importance of her bestselling book, Buck the Rainbow Unicorn.

Sheila suggested it's important to “have these discussions with your kids before they even get to school,” adding it's important “to start building the defences” through age-appropriate education early in a child's life before teachers can impart radical viewpoints on impressionable kids.