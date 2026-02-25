🔴Alberta police service bill, Smith's mass immigration referendum | Buffalo Roundtable

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are joined LIVE by Freedom Convoy lawyer Eva Chipiuk and Western Standard columnist Cory Morgan for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Panel guests this week: Eva Chipiuk (Freedom Convoy lawyer) | Cory Morgan (Western Standard columnist)

Today, we're looking at the ongoing effort to create an Alberta provincial police force and limit reliance on the RCMP, as the governing United Conservative Party tabled a bill that aims to shift Alberta Sheriffs into the Alberta Sheriffs Police Service.

Plus, how do Albertans feel about mass immigration? Our panel will weigh in on Premier Danielle Smith's plan to ask the public for their thoughts on immigration as part of a referendum later this year.

Join the Conversation

Hosts Sheila & Lise will read selected Rumble Rants and YouTube Super Chats on-air. Paid comments highlight your message and directly support our independent journalism.

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

Get alerts for our next live news show

Don’t miss the next Buffalo on Wednesdays at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT. Sign up below for instant reminders for all our daily news livestreams.

Signup for our daily Livestream reminder! Get our daily livestream alert by email, reminding you to tune in and letting you know what's going to be happening on the day's Livestream! Signup Now Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile phone Send me email updates I Consent to Receive informational messages & Alerts from Rebel News Network Ltd.. Message frequency varies. Message & data rates may apply. You can reply STOP to unsubscribe at any time. Don't publish this on the website

Watch previous shows