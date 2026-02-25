🔴Alberta police service bill, Smith's mass immigration referendum | Buffalo Roundtable
The Buffalo is our Western-Canada edition of Rebel Roundup — a live roundtable every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. MT with this week's hosts Sheila Gunn Reid & Lise Merle, plus new Western guests every week.
Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle are joined LIVE by Freedom Convoy lawyer Eva Chipiuk and Western Standard columnist Cory Morgan for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Panel guests this week: Eva Chipiuk (Freedom Convoy lawyer) | Cory Morgan (Western Standard columnist)
Today, we're looking at the ongoing effort to create an Alberta provincial police force and limit reliance on the RCMP, as the governing United Conservative Party tabled a bill that aims to shift Alberta Sheriffs into the Alberta Sheriffs Police Service.
Plus, how do Albertans feel about mass immigration? Our panel will weigh in on Premier Danielle Smith's plan to ask the public for their thoughts on immigration as part of a referendum later this year.
