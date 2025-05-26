Trump takes on Harvard, freezes billions in federal funding

President Donald Trump has been engaged in a battle with one of the United States' most prestigious schools, Harvard University. The conflict comes from the school's permittance of antisemitic demonstrations, including the involvement of foreign students who the Trump administration asserts are inflaming the situation.

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra looked at how President Trump is handling this situation compared to other world leaders, like Canada's new prime minister, Mark Carney, praising the U.S. for tackling the growing issue of antisemitism on college campuses.

Last week, a joint statement from Canada, the United Kingdom and France said the three countries would “take further concrete actions” should Israel not halt its latest offensive in Gaza.

Reacting to this, Ezra said the leaders of the three countries were “just making sure they get the Muslim antisemitic vote,” suggesting none “actually think Israel will change views based on what they say.”

The scolding “will have no impact” on the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, Ezra continued, adding it would only be felt at home.

President Trump on the other hand was working to address antisemitic issues in the U.S., taking action to freeze federal funding for schools that fail to take action against hateful demonstrations on campus.

“Harvard can be an antisemitic university; it's really, really weird, but it's not against the law,” Ezra acknowledged. But that doesn't entitle the school to federal grants, he added.

The latest action to address the issue has seen President Trump remove the ability for Harvard to bring foreign students to the university — a decision temporarily halted by a federal judge.

But the Department of Homeland Security's announcement of the policy was a “convincing, fact-based letter,” Ezra noted.

“Will you, along with me, quietly daydream about the day when we have a Canadian government that cares about peace and freedom this much, to keep foreign agitators out.”