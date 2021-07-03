Trump Team launches new social media platform called GETTR

Gettr: Rebel News

Former Trump senior adviser Jason Miller is set to launch a new social media platform on July 4 to declare “independence” from Big Tech and create a platform for unfiltered free speech.

The platform, called “GETTR,” evolved from the idea of “getting together,” CEO of the company Miller told Fox News.

“Let’s get together, we’re talking about a sense of community,” Miller told Fox News in an exclusive interview Thursday. “We think it will ultimately be a global platform—not just conservatives in the U.S.”

He added: “We want people from all political stripes to join the platform.”

The platform is set to release on Sunday but is already featured in app stores.

The description for the social media platform on Apple’s App Store reads, “GETTR is a non-bias social network for people all over the world. GETTR tried the best to provide best software quality to the users, allow anyone to express their opinion freely.”

“This ties in with Independence Day,” Miller said. “Independent from social media monopolies, independent from cancel culture; embracing free speech—our launch on Sunday is very much intentional.”

“We believe there needs to be a new social media platform that really defends free speech, and one that doesn’t de-platform for political beliefs,” he continued. “This is a challenge to social media monopolies.”

Miller states that the platform has “superior technology” to existing platforms, adding that conservative alternatives are often “not as good” as other popular platforms.

“We’re starting a cutting edge technology that will really be the envy of the social media world,” Miller said.

GETTR will allow users to post messages up to 777 characters, allow uses to post “clearer photos,” and publish videos up to three minutes long with the option to edit videos within the app.

The platform will also allow users the option of importing their existing tweets into the new platform.

“You can import these tweets so that your hard work, creativity, your intellectual property comes with you,” Miller said, noting it is a “one-time option upon creating your account,” and saying that the import does not link users back out to Twitter.

When questioned if he was concerned about legal challenges from Twitter, Miller said that this is “a fight I don’t mind picking.”

“They are not publishers, they can’t have it both ways,” he said. “You can’t say we have a publishing exemption, but you can’t do anything with your own intellectual property. The rules are very clear, you own your tweets and you own your posts.”

Miller added that he hoped former president Donald Trump would join the platform, adding that an account named realDonaldTrump, the same handle Trump used on Twitter, is waiting for him, which was deleted on January 8 following the wake of the U.S. Capitol riot.

“We certainly hope President Trump will join the platform, but I’ll leave it to him to make decisions on what he’s doing,” Miller said, adding that GETTR is “creating a community here not just for conservatives but for folks from all political affiliations around the world to join.”

“I hope he joins, but president Trump has a number of different options he’s considering,” Miller said.

When asked if Miller would welcome President Joe Biden onto the platform, Miller responded,

“We would love to have President Biden.”

“Freedom of speech, rejection of cancel culture — if you subscribe and believe in the power of free speech, then this platform is for you,” Miller added.

