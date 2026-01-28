Tucker Carlson has 'gone off the reservation': Dinesh D'Souza

Article by Rebel News staff

Author and filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza spoke with Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant during this year's International Conference on Combating Antisemitism in Jerusalem.

D'Souza described the "schism" that is appearing in conservative circles and the Republican Party over America's support for Israel.

"To me it's very dismaying, because with the emergence of the red-green alliance, you have two groups, the left and the radical Muslims, they don't have that much in common," he said.

"But they're united by a common hatred toward Jews and Christians, toward America, toward the West, toward Israel. So it seems quite obvious that Jews and Christians should come closer together, America and Israel should draw closer together to repel this threat," D'Souza continued.

The author and filmmaker went on to further discuss the "wedge" being created within the conservative movement by influencers like Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens.

"Initially it seemed to me like the debate was over Israel and Jewish influence in American politics. Once Tucker began to migrate further out, defend Maduro in Venezuela, talk about the benefits of Sharia law, make some sympathetic comments towards Hamas, one time he talked about apologizing to Bin Laden, it's pretty clear that this guy has gone off the reservation," he said.

D'Souza asserted that in an era of rising antisemitism and anti-Western sentiment, conservatives must decide whether to close ranks with allies like Israel—or risk handing victory to their ideological opponents.