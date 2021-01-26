Two hour lineup for “illegal burgers” at Whistle Stop in Mirror, Alberta

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid on Twitter) called in from the Whistle Stop Cafe in Mirror, Alberta, to talk about her ongoing coverage of the community support for a diner breaking local COVID measures to open up.

In this clip, filmed just before we released her Whistle Stop Cafe's lockdown rebellion: Owner faces fines, sanctions and arrest report, Sheila talked about the lineups and popularity of this small diner:

“People are coming from Calgary, people are coming from Edmonton, who are not able to sit in and have a sit-down meal. They're placing take-out orders to go, and sometimes those take-out orders... people have to wait two hours for them, because they are just so busy. “While I was here this morning, one of the local ranchers came and dropped off some beef. They have a beef company, and they knew that Chris the owner here was having trouble... getting off the grill to go to Red Deer and get supplies. The community is really rallying around him.”

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.