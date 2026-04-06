Two-tier policing on display in Toronto as cops charge David Menzies

Article by Rebel News staff.

The intersection of Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue in Toronto has been the sight of ongoing demonstrations for and against Israel following the October 7, 2023, Hamas terrorist attack against the Jewish state.

It's a largely residential area, with apartments dominating the sightlines from the sidewalk.

“There's no corporate offices; there's no embassies or consulates; there's no factories making military weapons,” noted Rebel News boss Ezra Levant, who travelled to the intersection to report on the regular pro- and anti-Israel demonstrations that take place.

The area has the highest number of Jewish residents in Canada, he noted.

“It's a Jewish neighbourhood, and that's not to say the people who are not Jewish or who even are antisemitic shouldn't be allowed to come here,” Ezra said.

“But for every single Sunday for two years, the antisemites have walked up and down — not just this fairly major street, but down into residential streets where there's just single-family homes and have been shouting at Jewish families they encounter.”

Provocateurs, including some potentially linked to the 700 of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps suspected of living in Canada, routinely shout obscene messages throw sound-amplification devices.

Toronto police vowed to take action, but little has been done. However, the two-tier approach to policing couldn't be more clear after Rebel reporter David Menzies was detained and given a $615 ticket while covering the demonstrations this past weekend.

While his vehicle was parked in a left-hand turning lane, David was filming the anti-Israel protest. For doing so, an officer then asserted he violated traffic laws — something David said was police taking targeted enforcement actions against him, not protesters who were breaking numerous rules themselves.

Week after week, antisemitic protesters are “screaming” at Jewish residents, scaring children and attempting to intimidate the local population, “but David takes a photo, he gets a $615 ticket,” remarked Ezra.

Potential infractions from the antisemitic crowd included trespassing, jaywalking, loitering, he noted, asking police why the Rebel reporter was the only one given a ticket.

Speaking to Ezra after the demonstration had concluded, David said the politicians have taken the approach that there's “more of them” on the anti-Israel side, so they're “not going to do what's right, they're going to do what's right for the the party.”

Uncritical reporting on the protests from Toronto's major news outlets have reflected the same approach, added Ezra.

“I just want to say to our viewers: we're going to hire a lawyer for David,” Ezra said. “We're gonna fight this,” the Rebel boss said, vowing not to “roll over” and cave to the Toronto police's two-tier enforcement.