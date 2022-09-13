U.S. military service members told to apply for food stamps as DOD tightens purse strings on pay

AP Photo/Steve Helber

Action heats up in Ukraine with the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s counteroffensive into Russian positions, prompting more calls from President Zelensky for funding from the U.S. government. The American service members are being left by the wayside as prices and inflation threaten their ability to make ends meet.

Even as Biden commits billions more to the conflict in Eastern Europe, the U.S. military is reportedly falling short on compensation for troops amid the higher cost of living, the Daily Caller reported late Monday.

The dire situation has caused a significant decline in recruitment, with the Army predicted to its recruitment goals by as much as 25% in 2022.

In August, the U.S. Army recommended service members apply for food stamps, while the Air Force cut incentive pay for challenging assignments. The pay raises authorized in the National Defense Act for 2023 failed to keep pace with soaring inflation.

According to The Washington Post, Reserve and National Guard service members experienced food insecurity at almost twice the rate of the general population regardless of demographic factors, per data from the U.S. Census Bureau in June 2021.

The troops, who faced record deployments to deal with natural disasters, COVID-19 vaccine dispensation, and civil unrest, saw them being pulled away from their civilian jobs, hurting their income.

Deployments by the National Guard increased to record levels into this year as troops aided with the Afghanistan evacuation, training Ukrainian troops, and deploying to the Capitol on Jan. 6 , 2021, said Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson to Congress this June.

