UNBELIEVABLE: Not one, but two biological men won BC female powerlifting medals

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto By David Menzies SUBMIT YOUR TIP! Are you a concerned parent? Or an unfairly disadvantaged athlete? If you'd like to let us know about a troubling situation or incident involving inappropriate behaviour by a "trans" man or woman, please click here to submit an anonymous tip. SUBMIT YOUR TIP!

British Columbia recently experienced its own version of the Olympic gender boxing controversy, with two male-born athletes winning first and second place in female powerlifting at the B.C. Summer Open competition, organized by the B.C. Powerlifting Association (BCPA).

I was on-site during the event, which took place on July 27, to report to that Audrey Yun, a prominent trans athlete, had won Best Female Lifter in the 84kg+ category, despite Yun having been previously suspended for harassing female athletes in Strong Woman competitions last year.



To my surprise, after that story broke, I received tips from multiple sources that wish to remain anonymous. Audrey Yun wasn’t the only transgender competitor.

Stacey Beting, a male-born athlete, received second place for Best Female Lifter in the 69kg weight class during the meet.

I reached out to Beting for comment regarding this important revelation and to see if a third trans or open gender category would be something Beting would consider, but did not receive a response.



However, I was able to interview Victoria-based powerlifter Laura Allen and sports performance coach Dr. Linda Blade to get their opinions on the BCPA allowing not one, but two biological males to triumph over female athletes in such a physically demanding sport.