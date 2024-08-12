REACTIONS: Algerian official blames Zionists for female boxing controversy

  • By Rebel News
  • August 12, 2024
  • News Analysis

Controversial Algerian female boxing competitor Imane Khelif — perhaps unsurprisingly — managed to capture the gold medal in Paris. The victory didn't come without questions, however, as issues about Khelif's gender eligibility for the women's division arose.

In response to those saying Khelif was a biological male and thus ineligible for the women's division, one Algerian official blamed the "Zionist lobby" for stirring up the controversy.

On Friday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey shared their views on the competition and whether Khelif's entry into the competition was appropriate.

