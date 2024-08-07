Algerian official claims 'Zionist lobby' behind Olympic boxer gender controversy
An Algerian Olympic official said the 'Zionist lobby' was trying to 'break the mind' of women's boxing competitor Imane Khelif.
Yassine Arab, director of Algerian Olympic and Sports Committees, has alleged that a "Zionist lobby" is responsible for the backlash against Algerian Olympic boxer Imane Khelif.
Khelif was previously disqualified from the 2023 female World Boxing Championship in New Delhi after failing gender eligibility testing.
Khelif's performance in the Paris Games has been noteworthy, with the boxer advancing to the women's gold medal match after dominating opponents. This participation has reignited controversy surrounding gender testing in sports.
The International Boxing Association (IBA) reported that Khelif and Taiwanese boxer Lin Yu-ting failed gender tests in 2019 and 2023. IBA CEO Chris Roberts stated that blood tests revealed "inconsistent" results and chromosomal patterns, notably XY sex determinations, that made both boxers ineligible for female categories under competition rules.
Arab asserted widespread support for Khelif, saying, "We are all here for Imane. You can see all the support of everybody from [around] the world. All the international press associations, they support Imane."
The controversy has expanded beyond sports, with Arab criticizing former U.S. President Donald Trump's stance on transgender athletes, with Trump promising to keep males out of female sports if he wins the November presidential election.
