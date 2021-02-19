U.K. goes 1984 with demonic new COVID warning

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at a new ad from the government of the United Kingdom warning people to stay home.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

“You know, sometimes it’s hard to believe that the Brits once ruled the largest empire in history, larger even than Rome or Greece. From Canada (and America) to half of Africa and India and the Middle East and Australia. “And now they’re this. China has its brutality; but in a strange way it doesn’t seem as capricious as this. I wouldn’t want to be a Tibetan or a Uyghur or a democracy activist in China, for sure not, you’d be gulaged, maybe even killed. But I don’t think even China has swat team violence against baby showers, and then brags about it. “Britain, where the legal maxim, 'a man’s home is his castle' came from. “Yeah, not anymore mate. Now it’s, 'where’s your license to have your friend over to your house?'”

