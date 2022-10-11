UPDATE: Armed Feds raid Miller's Organic Farm

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto By Jeremy Loffredo PETITION: Leave Them Alone The U.S. government must stop persecuting Amos Miller, an Amish holistic farmer, for exercising his religious freedom to grow food in accordance with his religious beliefs. 40,982 signatures

Goal: 50,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Last month Rebel News brought you the story of how Amos Miller’s Organic Farm was raided by armed federal agents and economically crippled with hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines.

Now, as the seasons change, Miller’s farm is going toe-to-toe with the federal government to protect himself and independent farmers all over the country.

Amos Miller is an independent organic farmer in Bird-in-Hand, a remote Amish village in central Pennsylvania.

The farm has everything. Pasture-raised, grass-fed cattle to grass-fed raw dairy like yogurts, cheeses, and butters. The farm raises chickens, pigs, and even water buffalo and camels.

People all over the country signed up to be a part of Miller’s private food club for his holistically grown organic meat and dairy. But unfortunately, this is also the reason that the federal government and all its might, is targeting him.

The government says that Amos must cease operations because he doesn’t adhere to USDA standards. Amos argues that US government food regulations exist chiefly to strip small organic producers of their independence. They’re also financially intensive, making it so only the large producers are able to afford to stay in business.

By cutting the government out of his operations he’s effectively cutting out the middle man. The government siphons money from these farms through expensive “user fees.”

Amos and his customers argue that the USDA mandates food be processed and produced in ways that actually make the food less nutritious.

“The government is demanding I go through their slaughter houses and use toxic preservatives like artificial citric acid on my meat…my customers don’t want that…they want the whole organic deal,” Amos explained to Rebel.

Amos believes if they can bring down his operation under dubious reasoning and harmful regulations, other farmers will be next, putting the entire food system at risk of being transformed in the vision of the industry-backed government and WEF-aligned elites.

“If they can take me down they’ll come after other independent farmers next,” Amos said.

Legally representing Amos, is veteran constitutional lawyer Robert Barnes.

Barnes explained to the Lancaster Patriot, a local newspaper in Amos’s area that:

“This is about power – who has the power to choose what I eat, what I put into my own body,” Barnes said. “it’s an extension of the vaccine mandate dispute. It’s an extension of a range of controversies currently raging across the country about the Constitution and our laws and the role of the federal government in our lives.”

Next week, Rebel is going to sit down with Robert Barnes for an exclusive interview. And discuss what this case means for independent farmers, food sovereignty, bodily autonomy, and freedom in general.

Please go to LeaveThemAlone.com and sign our petition which I’ll be personally delivering to the federal court where Amos’s case resides.