UPDATE: Ireland's plan to enact new ‘hate speech’ laws

Ireland's government is introducing an anti-hate speech law following riots that ensued in response to the stabbing of a woman and three children outside a primary school in Dublin.

In a speech Friday, Irish Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar vowed to "modernize laws against hatred" in the coming weeks after several dozen people were arrested in Dublin riots Thursday night, reported Fox News.

Varadkar continued:

I think it’s now very obvious to anyone who might have doubted us that our incitement hatred legislation is just not up to date. It’s not up to date for the social media age, and we need that legislation through and we need it through in a matter of weeks. Because it’s not just the platforms who have a responsibility here, and they do. There’s also the individuals who post messages and images online that stir up hatred and violence, and we need to be able to use laws to go after them individually as well.

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor criticized the Irish PM for 'downplaying' the "kidnapping and eventual release of an Irish-Israeli child by Hamas terrorists on Saturday."

She was abducted by an evil terrorist organization. What is with you and your government and your paid for media affiliates constantly down playing / attempting to repress horrific acts that happen to children. You are a disgrace. The day after a stabbing of children in Ireland,… https://t.co/YKyviZDLfW — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 26, 2023

On this episode of The Ezra Levant Show, originally aired in June 2023, Ezra discussed a group of Irish politicians seemingly dedicated to establishing censorship as the law in Ireland.

A brief clip featured Irish Green Party Senator Pauline O'Reilly asserting that all law revolves around limiting freedom:

Ireland’s descent into authoritarianism continues.



This is Irish Green Party Senator Pauline O'Reilly weaponising the concept of “safety” to justify censorship and other encroachments on freedom of speech.pic.twitter.com/qdD59IDE07 — Andrew Doyle (@andrewdoyle_com) June 15, 2023

"We are restricting freedom, but we are going it for the common good," said Green Party Senator Pauline O'Reilly, defending the Bill.

"It’s an insane thing to say that all government is about shrinking your freedom, and that’s just something that’s normal and has to be accepted," Ezra argued.

"That’s a bully’s idea, a madman’s idea, an authoritarian dictator's idea. That’s someone who doesn’t trust their friends and neighbours — but wants to rule over them."

This is just an excerpt from an episode that was aired on June 16, 2023, of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the whole episode and gain exclusive access to our full-length shows and more, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.