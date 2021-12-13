U.S. Marshals bust hundreds of gang members in massive Texas operation

U.S. Air Force Photo/Airman 1st Class Charles Dickens

More than 350 people, including 92 alleged gang members, have been arrested at the end of a six-month operation in the Gulf Coast in Texas. Over $4 million was also seized in the operation, U.S. federal authorities announced.

The probe was a part of the ongoing “Operation Triple Beam,” which produced 351 total arrests, including 92 of whom are alleged gang members. 86 guns were confiscated, along with $4,360,968, and 32 kilograms of illegal narcotics.

The 26-week-long operation, which was headed by the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force, included the U.S. Marshals in cooperation with several federal and state agencies and stretched from April 7 to September 30, the New York Post reported, noting that the investigation focused on street and prison gangs operating in Nueces, Aransas, and San Patricio counties in Texas.

“As violent crime and gang violence continue to rise and plague our cities and counties, those of us in the law enforcement community must be ready and willing to engage,” said US Marshal for the Southern District of Texas T. Michael O’Connor on Monday.

According to the U.S. Marshals, 11 individuals busted in the massive operation were arrested for homicide, 74 for assault, 68 for weapons offences, 21 for robbery, 135 for drug offences, 28 for burglary, and 29 for sex offences. Five were arrested for arson.

The Corpus Christi Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the US Attorney’s Office and other entities were involved in the operation, authorities said.

“The goal of Operation Triple Beam is to foster safer communities by providing immediate relief from gang-related violence by investigating and arresting fugitive gang members and the criminal organizations responsible for committing violent crimes. I am extremely proud of all our law enforcement partners who have worked so diligently these past several months.”

Operation Triple Beam has yielded similarly successful results in Houston. In October, police announced 471 arrests, including 28 for homicide. In September, the probe, which spanned 60 days, netted more than 1,000 arrests in Wichita, Kansas and the surrounding areas. In that particular bust, which included support from the DEA, ATF, and other agencies, police seized 165 kilograms of illegal narcotics. In July, police made 46 arrests in the Hampton Roads region.

The operation remains ongoing.