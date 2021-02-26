Vaccine passport mindset: Training you like a puppy!

  • By Rebel News
  • February 26, 2021

Remove Ads

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at this article in the Telegraph, by business reporter Matthew Lynn.

Ezra notes he found the article through a United Kingdom website called Lockdown Sceptics.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say about the column:

Like the puppy, we’re being trained. Ask permission. Check with politicians first. Check with police first. Uh-oh. What if the neighbours see that I'm not wearing a mask. What if the neighbours see I’m visiting my 90-year-old relative. I’m scared — not of the virus; but of authority, of virus cops.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.

Coronavirus United Kingdom Big Government lockdown COVID Vaccines
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favorite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+

Get Rebel News

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads