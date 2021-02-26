Vaccine passport mindset: Training you like a puppy!

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at this article in the Telegraph, by business reporter Matthew Lynn.

Ezra notes he found the article through a United Kingdom website called Lockdown Sceptics.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say about the column:

Like the puppy, we’re being trained. Ask permission. Check with politicians first. Check with police first. Uh-oh. What if the neighbours see that I'm not wearing a mask. What if the neighbours see I’m visiting my 90-year-old relative. I’m scared — not of the virus; but of authority, of virus cops.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.