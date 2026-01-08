Venezuelan exiles destroy mainstream narrative and leftist activists!

In a bold military operation early Saturday morning, the Trump administration captured Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, labelling him a narco-terrorist accused of corruption, election theft, and destroying his nation.

Maduro, who “ruled Venezuela illegally after stealing the last election,” now faces serious criminal charges in the U.S. for starving his people, imprisoning opponents, and killing millions. As one exile put it: “He is a violent man... And he killed millions of people.”

“If Trump needs that oil to give us freedom, then that’s the price we’re willing to pay.”



In Doral, Florida — home to the largest Venezuelan exile community in the U.S. — the news sparked jubilant celebrations. Streets filled with chants of “Libertad!” as families danced and waved flags. “People are so happy with what we've done,” President Trump said after approving the military operation in Venezuela.

This sentiment was echoed from Miami to Caracas.

One woman shared, “We are happy for what is happening. To see my family again. To be back in my country.” Another, born in Venezuela but raised in Miami, said, “This just really fills my heart to know that Maduro was able to be captured after so many years. It honestly felt so unreal.”

Exiles recounted harrowing escapes from persecution. A journalist fled as a single mother with just $100 after being attacked by regime gangs: “I am a journalist. I came as a single mother with my daughter with one hundred dollars fleeing... the colectivos (far-left Venezuelan armed paramilitary groups) pulled me and there I said I have to go now.”

A military wife explained, “My husband is a major in the Venezuelan army, we have been here for 12 years in this country because we fled the persecution against him... we came out in December 2013 and well we were persecuted because my husband thought differently.”

Gratitude poured toward President Trump, hailed as a liberator: “Thank you for having freed us, you are our Simon Bolivar, reincarnated in you.”

One admitted, “I may not agree with him in everything... but he had the balls to do that.”

Despite family separations, hope reigns: “This is the beginning of that liberty, because this is a spiritual war... we have faith.”

For these exiles, Maduro's fall ends decades of slavery to injustice: “We've been for many years, more than 30 years, a slave to the unjust and that, finally, we're free.”

As one celebrated, “It's about time that somebody did something... I'm happy for the Venezuelan people.”