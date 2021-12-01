VETERAN firefighter: 'They've given me medals ... Now they're kicking me out!'

REBEL STORE AUSTRALIA Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! All our products are printed in and fulfilled from Queensland. SHOP NOW

Why should a firefighter with more than 30 years of experience be taken out of action just as the threat of summer bushfires looms once again?

For your health and safety, of course!

I recently met David Willoughby, a veteran CFA firefighter who is livid he cannot do his job to help protect Victorians from the real danger of bushfires, all because he wants to protect his own inalienable human rights.

Based in Ferntree Gully, a place he describes as 'the highest fire-prone place on the planet', Willoughby expressed his anger at the mandates, but insisted he's not the victim in this scenario.

"I'm now not allowed to help the public. I'm not allowed to help the young people, give them my expertise and keep them safe of the fire ground," he said.

"The community that we were going to help out ... They will not be safe this summer if the mountain burns.

"And also the older people involved in the CFA, I cannot support them anymore."

"They've given me medals for it ... now they're kicking me out!"