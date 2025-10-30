Victoria pushes ahead with Treaty despite public rejection of race-based politics

Victoria’s Labor government has pushed through Australia’s first state-based Indigenous Treaty, pressing ahead despite clear signs from the failed Voice to Parliament referendum that most Victorians oppose race-based political structures.

The Treaty Bill passed the upper house just after 8.45pm on Thursday, prompting cheers, tears and flag-waving in the public gallery. The legislation establishes ‘Gellung Warl,’ a new body with oversight powers across government departments and agencies, and embeds Indigenous truth-telling into schools.

It also requires consultation on policies affecting Indigenous people and creates a naming authority for geographical features.

Labor passed the bill with the support of the Greens, Legalise Cannabis and the Animal Justice party. The Coalition, Libertarian MP David Limbrick, One Nation’s Rikkie-Lee Tyrrell, who is Indigenous, and Shooters, Fishers and Farmers party MP Jeff Bourman voted against the bill.

Supporters hailed the move as a long-overdue step toward justice. Dr Jill Gallagher, chief executive of the Victorian Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisation, said, “Treaty is not just about recognition - it's about justice, healing and truth-telling.”

But critics warned the government is ignoring the will of voters, citing the 2023 Voice referendum where 54 per cent of Victorians voted No.

Institute of Public Affairs research fellow Margaret Chambers said the Treaty would “permanently divide Victorians” and create “a two-tiered system of government.”

An IPA-commissioned survey found only 37 per cent of Victorians support a treaty between the government and Aboriginal groups, with 42 per cent opposed and 21 per cent unsure.

Liberal MP David Davis blasted the celebrations inside parliament as “outrageous.” He said, “It will cost Victorians a bomb, and block government as well as projects around the state.”

Opposition Aboriginal Affairs spokesperson Melina Bath vowed to repeal the Treaty within 100 days of taking office. “We don't believe Treaty is the best way to close the gap and deliver better outcomes for Indigenous communities,” she said.

Premier Jacinta Allan dismissed the criticism, insisting the referendum result “had no bearing on treaty.” She said the legislation ensures Aboriginal Victorians have a say in policies affecting their lives. “This is how we build a fairer, stronger Victoria for everyone,” Allan said.