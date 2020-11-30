Viewers Respond: Adamson BBQ shuttered by MAJOR police action

If you've been following news surrounding COVID-19 in Canada, you have almost certainly heard about the Great Barbecue Rebellion that's taken place in Toronto as a response to the city's entrance into a 28-day lockdown that barred indoor dining.

After reopening the restaurant for three consecutive days, Adamson Barbecue owner Adam Skelly was arrested by police, spending a night in jail before posting a $50,000 bail the following day.

On this week's edition of Rebel Roundup with David Menzies, it was a chance for Rebel viewers to share their thoughts on the incident that occurred at Adamson Barbecue. Unsurprisingly, the situation drew some very passionate responses.

