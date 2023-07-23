Taking a closer look at allegations that Viktor Orban is undermining free speech in Hungary
Following an appearance on a panel about press freedom at a Hungarian cultural festival, Ezra analyzed some of the main critiques that are levelled at Orban's Fidesz party regarding press freedom.
On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reported from the annual Hungarian festival, Tusvanyos, in Romania. The festival is a mix of food, music, culture — and politics, with dozens of panel discussions, including many featuring speakers from Hungary itself.
Ezra was invited to speak on one of the panels discussing the media, along with a Hungarian MP. He told the surprised Hungarian (and Hungarian-Romanian) audience about how how Canada has infringed on civil liberties, including violating the freedom of the press. You can find Ezra's remarks on the panel here.
In this wrap-up video, Ezra discusses how he was intrigued by what critics of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his Fidesz party may have said if they had been on the panel. Research turned up a critical report published by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism. Ezra analyzed some of the main claims made in the Reuters report about the Hungarian media industry and whether the critiques are justified — take a look.
This is only an excerpt of Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show.
