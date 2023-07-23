Taking a closer look at allegations that Viktor Orban is undermining free speech in Hungary

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reported from the annual Hungarian festival, Tusvanyos, in Romania. The festival is a mix of food, music, culture — and politics, with dozens of panel discussions, including many featuring speakers from Hungary itself.

Ezra was invited to speak on one of the panels discussing the media, along with a Hungarian MP. He told the surprised Hungarian (and Hungarian-Romanian) audience about how how Canada has infringed on civil liberties, including violating the freedom of the press. You can find Ezra's remarks on the panel here.

In this wrap-up video, Ezra discusses how he was intrigued by what critics of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his Fidesz party may have said if they had been on the panel. Research turned up a critical report published by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism. Ezra analyzed some of the main claims made in the Reuters report about the Hungarian media industry and whether the critiques are justified — take a look.

