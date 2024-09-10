Violent anti-Israel protesters clash with police in Melbourne

A coalition of left-wing protesters, led by hostile pro-Hamas activists, spark chaos in Melbourne outside the Land Forces expo.

  • By Rebel News
  • September 10, 2024
  • News
Violent anti-Israel protesters clash with police in Melbourne
Violence has erupted outside an international expo in Melbourne as anti-Israel protesters clashed with police on Wednesday morning.

The demonstration by left-wing activists, led by pro-Hamas extremists, has seen violent attacks on mounted police, with some even hurling faeces at officers.

Police have finally begun to move on the protesters around 10am after the chaotic scenes escalated.

Close to 2,000 Victoria Police officers, including those on horseback, were deployed to manage the chaos. Some protesters attempted to seize the reins of the horses while others toppled signs, damaged nearby hotels, and blocked access to the West Gate Bridge, causing major disruptions for commuters.

Batons and pepper spray were used by police to disperse the crowd, with loud explosions — believed to be police tactics — heard outside the expo around 9:30am.

Reinforcements from regional areas and interstate were called in to control the unrest.

The three-day expo, showcasing military tanks, heavy-duty trucks, and weaponry, was a target for the demonstrators, who obstructed attendees trying to enter.

Some protesters physically blocked people from entering, throwing water and shouting aggressively.

As the protest intensified, officers used pepper spray to push back activists breaching the convention centre. One protester carrying a sign was subdued and removed from the scene by police.

The clashes caused significant delays for those travelling into Melbourne, with some stuck in traffic for over 45 minutes.

