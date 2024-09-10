Violent anti-Israel protesters clash with police in Melbourne

REBEL AUSTRALIA STORE! Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! Look good and support our independent journalism. SHOP NOW E-transfer (Canada):

Violence has erupted outside an international expo in Melbourne as anti-Israel protesters clashed with police on Wednesday morning.

🚨#BREAKING: Anti-Israel protesters have waged war on Melbourne



It took a year for police to take these terrorist sympathisers seriously



Full story: https://t.co/VSPcpXw43t pic.twitter.com/yXTwRE3BT4 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) September 11, 2024

The demonstration by left-wing activists, led by pro-Hamas extremists, has seen violent attacks on mounted police, with some even hurling faeces at officers.

🚨#BREAKING: Police confront anti-Israel protesters devastating a local business in Melbourne



It only took a year



Full story: https://t.co/qAm21p1kx9 pic.twitter.com/AhUxokKLeO — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) September 11, 2024

Police have finally begun to move on the protesters around 10am after the chaotic scenes escalated.

🚨 After a year of letting anti-Israel protesters take our city hostage, Victoria Police are finally dealing with them pic.twitter.com/6miY79jynm — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) September 10, 2024

Close to 2,000 Victoria Police officers, including those on horseback, were deployed to manage the chaos. Some protesters attempted to seize the reins of the horses while others toppled signs, damaged nearby hotels, and blocked access to the West Gate Bridge, causing major disruptions for commuters.

🚨HAPPENING NOW: Melbourne’s notorious “peace protesters” have taken our city hostage (again!) in true Hamas fashion today



The event hasn’t even started, and they’ve already turned violent pic.twitter.com/vpZJiihTyT — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) September 10, 2024

Batons and pepper spray were used by police to disperse the crowd, with loud explosions — believed to be police tactics — heard outside the expo around 9:30am.

Anti-war activists protest in Melbourne pic.twitter.com/IzL860p6C2 — Clown Down Under 🤡 (@clowndownunder) September 10, 2024

Reinforcements from regional areas and interstate were called in to control the unrest.

Protests at a Melbourne weapons expo have turned violent, with demonstrators hurling bottles at attendees and clashing with police.



The crowds gathered early this morning at the Land Forces International Land Defence Expo, located at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition… pic.twitter.com/NS2sVlYCh3 — 10 News First Melbourne (@10NewsFirstMelb) September 10, 2024

The three-day expo, showcasing military tanks, heavy-duty trucks, and weaponry, was a target for the demonstrators, who obstructed attendees trying to enter.

Some protesters physically blocked people from entering, throwing water and shouting aggressively.

As the protest intensified, officers used pepper spray to push back activists breaching the convention centre. One protester carrying a sign was subdued and removed from the scene by police.

The irony of #Melbourne’s anti-war protest getting violent - footage of people throwing horse poop at police is a disgrace pic.twitter.com/Hyel1W1Ufv — Craig Malin (@CraigMalin) September 10, 2024

The clashes caused significant delays for those travelling into Melbourne, with some stuck in traffic for over 45 minutes.