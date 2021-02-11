Violent arrest of skateboarder aided by CBC employee

A video has recently gone viral of police in Barrie, Ontario performing a very physical arrest on a young man who was skateboarding. Allegedly, the 20-year-old man had ran a red light. The officers involved shoved the man's face into the cold, snowy pavement and also at another point hit him with a Taser, threatening to “light [the skateboarder] up.”

In a strange twist, a third man came over to assist the officers in their efforts to restrain the man — while wearing a CBC jacket. It was later revealed that the CBC employee was also a volunteer auxiliary Ontario Provincial Police officer.

This strange and disappointing incident was the topic of discussion on a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, where hosts David Menzies and Keean Bexte roundly condemned this act of police overreach, and wondered what the CBC response would be.