Violent arrest of skateboarder aided by CBC employee

  • By Rebel News
  • February 11, 2021

A video has recently gone viral of police in Barrie, Ontario performing a very physical arrest on a young man who was skateboarding. Allegedly, the 20-year-old man had ran a red light. The officers involved shoved the man's face into the cold, snowy pavement and also at another point hit him with a Taser, threatening to “light [the skateboarder] up.”

In a strange twist, a third man came over to assist the officers in their efforts to restrain the man — while wearing a CBC jacket. It was later revealed that the CBC employee was also a volunteer auxiliary Ontario Provincial Police officer.

This strange and disappointing incident was the topic of discussion on a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, where hosts David Menzies and Keean Bexte roundly condemned this act of police overreach, and wondered what the CBC response would be.

CBC Police Crime
Rebel News Clips Redirect

NEW Rebel News Clips YouTube channel

SUBSCRIBE

Get Rebel News

Subscribe via RSS