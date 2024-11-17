WATCH: Violent attack sparks call to LEGALISE pepper spray

PETITION: Legalise Pepper Spray Across Australia 244 signatures Goal: 5000 signatures Sign this petition to demand a change in self-defence laws and give people a fighting chance to stay safe. Sign Now Optional email code

In February, a random and violent attack on the streets of Melbourne left Freedom Party President Morgan C Jonas shaken but resolute. I caught up with him outside the Moorabbin Magistrates’ Court, where he shared the ordeal.

Morgan recounted the incident vividly: “I was walking down the street, carrying my shopping on what was just a normal day. Suddenly, someone came up behind me and yelled something like, ‘Where the f**k are you going, c**t?’” Turning around to address the situation, he was met with escalating aggression. “I put my hands up defensively and said, ‘Listen, you don’t want to do this. This is not a good idea,’” he said.

Despite his efforts to de-escalate, the attacker persisted, forcing Morgan to defend himself. “The offender kept advancing in a fighting stance, so I had no choice but to deliver several close fist strikes to neutralise the threat,” he explained.

Morgan described the harrowing moment, admitting he feared for his life. “I had no idea what was going to happen. At one stage, he had something in his hand, and I didn’t know if it was a knife,” he said. He later learned from police that the offender had recently been discharged from hospital after being treated for a stab wound. “During the altercation, I hit him, opening up the stitches. There was a lot of blood—it looked a bit like a horror movie.”

The court outcome, however, left Morgan frustrated. “The offender was charged with a summary offence called unlawful assault—the lowest level of assault. The court suggested he might be asked to make a donation or write a letter, but likely, there’ll be no conviction. This violent person hasn’t even received a slap on the wrist,” he said.

“It’s unacceptable and not in line with community expectations. Violent offenders should face serious consequences to deter them and others from committing similar crimes.”

Morgan said it highlighted a glaring inequality in self-defence laws. “Not everyone has the ability to physically defend themselves. What if the attacker had targeted a woman, an elderly person, or someone without the skills to fight back? Someone could have been seriously hurt or even killed.”

This realisation has propelled him to advocate for the legalisation of pepper spray as a self-defence tool.

“Self-defence is a human right, and it needs to be equally accessible to everyone,” Morgan said. He highlighted the practicality of pepper spray as a defensive measure. “It allows people to keep a safe distance, unlike other tools like tasers, and it’s already legal in Western Australia.”

Morgan is calling on the public to take action.

“We have policing and sentencing issues where violent offenders are released without significant consequences. It’s time for regular people to take their safety into their own hands,” he said.