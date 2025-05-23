Violinist grifting scam exposed in Toronto!

Another day in Toronto, another Roma (a.k.a., Gypsy) scam…

Recently, Rebel News exposed that fake panhandlers have infiltrated the Greater Toronto Area. Typically, these grifters are female. They usually brandish crude cardboard signs, claiming they are trying to provide for several children. They appear to be Roma who have relocated to Canada from Europe. Communicating with them is difficult given they don’t speak English – or, more likely, pretend not to speak English.

It is also highly likely they are receiving myriad government benefits, meaning it is very unlikely they are truly destitute or living in shelters or homeless encampments.

Panhandling scheme in Canada exposed!



As Canadians struggle to make ends meet, two women in Mississauga, Ont. appear to be preying on people's generosity.



FULL REPORT by @lincolnmjay: pic.twitter.com/WBv1X71rtJ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 14, 2025

All of which makes their behaviour immoral given they are taking advantage of the generosity of Good Samaritans. It is shameful and somewhat akin to “stolen valour.”

Of note, the Roma men who are involved in this fake panhandling racket don’t beg, but rather, drive the getaway cars. (The question arises: if these people are indeed impoverished, how can they afford late-model vehicles?)

Recently, Jay Bannister of Mad Lab Press spotted a man at a west-end Toronto Walmart parking lot engaged in a different kind of grift. He appeared to be a Roma busker, and he was playing his violin with exceptional skill. But as the saying goes, “appearances can be deceiving.”

Which is to say, this violinist was the sort of fraudster that would make the infamous Milli Vanilli duo blush. That’s because Bannister noticed that audio equipment was concealed under some clothing. It was this device that was responsible for the symphony quality violin music, not the so-called violinist. All of which explains why the violin music continued to play when this pseudo-musician neglected to stroke the stick across the violin’s strings. Oops.

In the final analysis, this would appear to be yet another Roma scam. Indeed, it is estimated that there are approximately 100,000 Roma in Canada; most of whom reside in the Toronto and Hamilton area. As always, buyer (or in this case, donor) beware.