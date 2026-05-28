The problem with Wab Kinew cheering a courts attack on Alberta democracy

Article by Rebel News Staff

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is pushing 'reconciliation politics' too far after openly defending a bizarre court decision that halted Alberta’s citizen-led petition signature gathering for an independence referendum effort.

The ruling, issued by a Trudeau-appointed judge, claimed that Indigenous consultation obligations may apply before Albertans can even collect signatures for a referendum petition.

There’s just one major problem with that theory: the legal “duty to consult” applies to governments — not private citizens gathering signatures.

In other words, critics say the court effectively invented an entirely new constitutional principle out of thin air in order to interfere with a democratic petition campaign.

Rather than expressing concern about the implications for democracy, Kinew embraced the decision and used it to lecture Alberta Premier Danielle Smith during a gathering of western premiers.

Smith argued that Alberta’s government takes Indigenous consultation seriously on major infrastructure projects and economic development initiatives, but questioned whether courts are now stretching consultation law beyond recognition.

She warned that allowing courts to impose consultation requirements on citizen-led petitions creates massive uncertainty about democratic participation itself.

The Manitoba Premier disagreed and went on a peculiar rant.

He insisted that the referendum effort could affect Indigenous rights and argued the courts were correct to intervene. He even thanked First Nations groups for “hitting the pause button” on Alberta’s referendum movement.

That exchange revealed a growing divide in Canadian politics.

Most Canadians support fairness, equal opportunity and improving conditions for Indigenous communities. But many are increasingly uncomfortable with activist judges and politicians transforming reconciliation into a race-based veto over democratic rights.

The concern mirrors what happened with the broader LGBT movement in recent years.

After winning overwhelming public acceptance on issues like gay marriage and equal rights, activists pushed aggressively into transgender ideology, gender politics in schools, women’s sports and compelled speech battles. Public support that once seemed untouchable began to erode.

The argument now being made is that reconciliation politics risk following the same trajectory.

When reconciliation means symbolic respect, economic partnerships and equal treatment, most Canadians are supportive. But when it starts being used to override democracy, block petitions or create special political powers based on ancestry, many Canadians begin pulling away.

Wab Kinew, who often presents himself as a friendly and unifying figure, had an opportunity to calm tensions surrounding Alberta’s growing separatist movement.

Instead, he appeared to celebrate a legal theory that would make democratic participation contingent on racial consultation requirements that do not exist anywhere in Canadian law.

If politicians like Wab Kinew continue weaponizing reconciliation against ordinary democratic participation, they risk turning public goodwill into resentment — and doing lasting damage to Aboriginal race relations in Canada.

This is just a clip from last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. RebelNewsPlus members can watch the full show by clicking here.