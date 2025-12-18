WARNING: This scam artist has many victims!

Do you remember the man who claimed he lost everything because of the Freedom Convoy? The one many of you contacted me about — the man who used the convoy for personal gain?

Multiple women have since reached out to me. They say they tried to help him, only to later allege that he exploited their generosity. Several women allege he pressured or forced them into sexual contact.

Through extensive research, I uncovered public court records and news articles showing that in 1999, he was convicted in a case involving the kidnapping and sexual assault of a 14-year-old, at a time when he was aware of his HIV-positive status.

The women who reached out to me say he did not inform them of his HIV status.

I have published multiple investigative reports detailing this history.

Now, he is back on social media. This video is a warning to be extremely cautious.

His real name is Martin Joseph Anglehart. He has also used the names Martin Artinian, Martin Jam, and Martin Mitchell. He is from Quebec and has openly admitted in the past to being a scam artist.

According to multiple accounts, he repeatedly exploits people’s kindness — most often women, many of them vulnerable.

Several opened their homes to him, offering shelter, only for the situation to quickly turn against them.

Women describe increasingly aggressive and controlling behavior, alleging sexual pressure and entitlement to their hospitality.

In one particularly disturbing case, a woman contacted me after receiving text messages — allegedly from the Ontario Provincial Police — claiming Anglehart had been found dead and had left her a message.

After investigation, it was revealed that he allegedly sent those messages himself using a fake number, impersonating police to manipulate and guilt his victim.

His pattern is consistent. He uses TikTok and other platforms to portray himself as a victim, posts emotional content to gain sympathy, and shortly after launches fundraising campaigns on GoFundMe or GiveSendGo.

Martin Joseph Anglehart is known to police and has left victims across multiple provinces. By avoiding a fixed address, he often evades accountability. At times, even legacy media have amplified his claims without verifying his identity, unintentionally helping him raise money under false pretenses.

Now using the name Martin Mitchell, he has launched a new TikTok account called MyTentMyLife, along with a GiveSendGo campaign and website. He is currently exploiting public concern around mass immigration and access to shelter. However, multiple sources say he does not seek stable housing and deliberately moves from place to place to avoid consequences.

Do not be fooled. Please share this video widely. He is travelling across Canada and has left victims in multiple provinces.

If you recognize this individual or believe you may have been a victim, please contact me at: [email protected].