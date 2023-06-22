Washington students face reprimand over 'there are only two genders' shirts

Twitter

A viral video circulated social media this week, showing students, this time in Washington, receiving disciplinary action from a teacher for expressing their belief in the existence of only two genders.

The students, who attend Klahowya Secondary School in Silverdale, were escorted to the principal's office by a teacher who reprimanded them for spreading what was deemed as 'hate speech' and promoting 'exclusion' due to their choice of shirts displaying the phrase "There are only two genders."

The incident took place last week, as reported by the Washington Chapter of Gays Against Groomers (GAG). A group of six students wore the aforementioned shirts to school, which sparked interest among other students, ultimately leading one of the student's mothers to produce an additional 100 shirts.

In the captured footage, the teacher asserts that 'Pride' is synonymous with inclusivity, whereas the students' opinions demonstrate the opposite stance.

One of the students is heard responding “But that doesn’t make sense. There are only two genders…” who was then interrupted by a teacher, stating “No! Biologically, that’s not true! Scientifically, that’s not true.”

Below is a breakdown and the accompanying video of the students receiving a lecture:

Dear @KlahowyaEagles your teachers and staff have a duty to respect ALL students. You also have a duty to respect the American Flag. Please stop harassing students who wear shirts saying: There are only 2 genders.



The teacher that harassed these students should be disciplined🧵 pic.twitter.com/xtvWpWYyPt — Gays Against Groomers Washington (@GAG_Washington) June 15, 2023

This is a video that a student took when they were directed to the principals office by a teacher for wearing ‘hate speech’



Notice the insufferable condescension of this teacher. Obnoxious and disrespectful. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/w5jl98uxqx — Gays Against Groomers Washington (@GAG_Washington) June 15, 2023

In response to the incident, the school principal promptly issued a statement clarifying that the shirts worn by the students did not contravene any regulations, thereby affirming their right to continue wearing them.

Additionally, the students managed to capture a photo showing school staff removing a US flag that the students themselves had put up. This occurred in the presence of Pride banners that had been displayed inside the school by the staff.

The school claims the flag was removed as it “was not posted in accordance with Federal Flag Code guidelines,” and further claims that after it was approved, the national flag was put back up.