WATCH: Convoy lawyer cross-examines Ottawa city councillors

A lawyer representing the Freedom Convoy's side of the public inquiry into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's use of the Emergencies Act cross-examined a pair of Ottawa city councillors.

Rob Kittredge, a lawyer with the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, whose organization is working alongside The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity that has featured prominently on Rebel News through FightTheFines.com and FightVaccinePassports.com, pressed Ottawa city councillors Mathieu Fleury and Catherine McKenney about the city's response to the Freedom Convoy.

In his statements to the commission, Fleury identified numerous issues that arose during the convoy: honking, congestion on city streets, idling vehicles and related smells.

“Would you agree that the root cause for all of these issues was the fact that large numbers of vehicles remained illegally parked throughout Ottawa?” Kittredge asked Fleury.

Fleury provided a mixed answer in response, suggesting that if parking rules were enforced it would have been much easier to bring an end to the demonstration. Simply removing the trucks wouldn't have been enough, Fleury said.

“It wasn't just vehicles; there were structures; there were people; there were a number of elements,” Fleury responded. “It's a little more complex than that.”

As soon as the protesters were moved away from the “red zone” — the area where the protest was taking place — then the “dismantling” of the protest could begin.

“It's the combination of what I call the weapon, the big rig, and the people in and around that activation, and the fortress of that that created” the hostile environment Fleury and his fellow city councillor, Catherine McKenney, had been describing during the hearing.

