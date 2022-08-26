WATCH: Dr. Julie Ponesse reacts to Western University's booster mandate

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password democracy if required Cheques made out to The Democracy Fund:

PO Box 61035 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 🚨 For E-transfer and cheque donations, please include the following legally required information: Full name

Email address

Full address

If making a corporate or business contribution, the corporation or business' name

Western University recently decided, after the deadline for full refund of tuition fees to reimpose mask and vaccine mandates.

Western University will require all staff, students, faculty and visitors who wish to attend campus this September to be vaccinated for COVID-19 and to have received at least one booster, the university announced Monday afternoon. The updated policy will also require medical-grade face masks to be worn in all classrooms and seminar rooms.

The Democracy Fund's own Julie Ponesse, who used to work at Western University as a philosophy professor, gave her take on the situation, and explains why she believes this was an immoral decision.