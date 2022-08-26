WATCH: Dr. Julie Ponesse reacts to Western University's booster mandate
Dr. Julie Ponesse, from The Democracy Fund, analyzed the motives and morality behind Western University's new booster mandates.
Western University recently decided, after the deadline for full refund of tuition fees to reimpose mask and vaccine mandates.
Western University will require all staff, students, faculty and visitors who wish to attend campus this September to be vaccinated for COVID-19 and to have received at least one booster, the university announced Monday afternoon. The updated policy will also require medical-grade face masks to be worn in all classrooms and seminar rooms.
The Democracy Fund's own Julie Ponesse, who used to work at Western University as a philosophy professor, gave her take on the situation, and explains why she believes this was an immoral decision.
