WATCH: Dr. Julie Ponesse reacts to Western University's booster mandate

Dr. Julie Ponesse, from The Democracy Fund, analyzed the motives and morality behind Western University's new booster mandates.

  • Rebel Wire
  • August 26, 2022
  • News Analysis

Remove Ads

Western University recently decided, after the deadline for full refund of tuition fees to reimpose mask and vaccine mandates. 

Western University will require all staff, students, faculty and visitors who wish to attend campus this September to be vaccinated for COVID-19 and to have received at least one booster, the university announced Monday afternoon. The updated policy will also require medical-grade face masks to be worn in all classrooms and seminar rooms.

The Democracy Fund's own Julie Ponesse, who used to work at Western University as a philosophy professor, gave her take on the situation, and explains why she believes this was an immoral decision. 

Ontario Canada COVID Vaccines COVID Passports The Democracy Fund Julie Ponesse News Analysis No Forced Boosters
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.