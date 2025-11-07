WATCH: Masked men in trucks appear to remove ostrich carcasses after government cull

Rebel News journalist Sydney Fizzard is on the ground outside Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, B.C., as individuals working on behalf of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) appear to be cleaning up the site after last night's mass killing.

Video footage posted to social media shows at least two large blue trucks entering the farm's property, with men concealing their identities with black balaclavas participating in the operation.

It appears as though masked men delivered the CFIA's choice disposal unit, for the ostriches they just culled. pic.twitter.com/j1dgv3ZCAN — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) November 7, 2025

Exclusive reporting from Rebel News early Friday morning showed the aftermath of Thursday evening's cull by federal agents. Drone footage showed dozens of deceased ostriches laying across a 'kill site' constructed by the CFIA.

VIDEO: CFIA appears to have finished killing the ostriches at at Universal Ostrich Farms https://t.co/ds2VPQPlyY pic.twitter.com/PPRzYCTFa4 — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) November 7, 2025

The CFIA has admitted to carrying out the operation last night. "After consulting with experts experienced in managing ostrich disease outbreaks, the CFIA concluded that the most appropriate and humane option was to use professional marksmen in a controlled on-farm setting. All depopulation activities were completed under CFIA veterinary supervision," the agency wrote.

The CFIA announced the cull order in late 2024 after claiming two deceased ostriches tested positive for avian flu. The agency launched an investigation after receiving an anonymous tip that ostriches at the farm were becoming ill.

The mass-killing marks the end of a months-long saga that has gained international attention and reached the highest court in Canada. The CFIA moved forward with the cull despite the ostriches being used for groundbreaking antibody research, including with Yasuhiro Tsukamoto of Japan's Kyoto Prefectural University.

Hundreds of supporters of the farm and its owners have been camping out near the farm for months in support of the embattled ostriches. Conservatives have slammed the Liberal government for its handling of the ostrich saga, accusing them of "leaving Canadians in the dark" and wasting millions of taxpayer funds on police overtime.