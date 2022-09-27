WATCH: Pierre Poilievre takes on Chrystia Freeland over taxes and the economy
During the September 27 question period, newly-elected Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre faced off with Chrystia Freeland regarding Canada’s current economic situation, employment insurance and taxes.
“The government will take $10 billion more in EI taxes than it will pay in benefits,” stated Poilievre, criticizing the Liberals for their upcoming tax hikes.
Freeland told him that under former prime minister Stephen Harper, according to her calculations, the state of employment insurance in Canada was worse than under the current prime minister, Justin Trudeau.
Poilievre claims this isn’t true.
Watch the full video to see their full exchange.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.