WATCH: Pierre Poilievre takes on Chrystia Freeland over taxes and the economy

“The government will take $10 billion more in EI taxes than it will pay in benefits,” stated Poilievre, criticizing the Liberals for their upcoming tax hikes.

Freeland told him that under former prime minister Stephen Harper, according to her calculations, the state of employment insurance in Canada was worse than under the current prime minister, Justin Trudeau.

Poilievre claims this isn’t true.

Watch the full video to see their full exchange.