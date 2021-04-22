WATCH: This is why the mass-vaccination plan is FAILING in Melbourne

REBEL STORE AUSTRALIA Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! All our products are printed in and fulfilled from Queensland. Take Action

Mass-vaccination clinics have opened in Melbourne, but people are not showing up.

WATCH & SHARE what happened when I hit the CBD to find out why.

Most say they're not interested in any vaccine, and those that are willing to take it say they'll only do so once it's been tried and tested.

Meanwhile, a Chinese national tells me that he doesn't trust any western vaccine and will only take one made in China.