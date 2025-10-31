Watchdog bashes the RCMP over inaction on Liberal scandals

An ethics watchdog is examining if Canada's federal lobbying commissioner and the RCMP concealed nine violation rulings, including ArriveCAN and SNC-Lavalin cases, which were sent to the RCMP but not prosecuted.

Allegations before a Parliamentary ethics committee have revived long-standing concerns about Canada's politically appointed watchdogs and the RCMP, according to The Bureau.

Democracy Watch's Duff Conacher suggested potential political influence within the RCMP, questioning if Brenda Lucki and Michael Duheme's actions regarding lobbyists influenced their appointments as commissioner.

Poilievre responds to the meltdown from comments he made suggesting the RCMP covered up crimes for Trudeau in the SNC-Lavalin scandal.



"People have got to be responsible for corruption, and if you look at my remarks, that's what I said," states the Conservative leader.

On Thursday, Democracy Watch accused the RCMP and Lobbying Commissioner Nancy Bélanger of violating the Access to Information Act by concealing nine RCMP-referred rulings, returned without charges, potentially involving unregistered or unethical lobbying by companies like Facebook, WE Charity, SNC-Lavalin, and Imperial Oil.

According to Conacher, Commissioner Bélanger's concealment is "shameful," as it protects lobbyists and public officials. He also criticized the RCMP for slow investigations and a failure to prosecute nearly all violations, noting their top officers serve at the ruling party's pleasure.

Bélanger testified that her office referred 15 cases to the RCMP since 2018, with nine lobbyists "let off." On October 6, 2025, she updated the total to 18 referrals, with 10 returned without charges, two prosecutions completed, two "in discussion," and two still under investigation.

Trudeau refuses to take responsibility for the $60M ArriveCAN debacle and concedes that the contracting process rules were not followed.



"During the pandemic, we were reaching out to try and keep people safe, keep people alive."

Notably, Bélanger refused to confirm an investigation into the ArriveCAN scandal due to a possible RCMP inquiry in April 2024, as highlighted by Conacher.

Despite contract breaches, no criminal charges were filed. In June 2025, Public Services and Procurement Canada banned GC Strategies from federal contracts for seven years due to their involvement in the ArriveCAN project.

Launched in April 2020 to track traveller health and customs during COVID-19, the ArriveCAN app's cost surged from $2.35 million to $60 million due to poor record-keeping and reliance on contractors, particularly GC Strategies, which received over $19 million. This exposed a "breakdown of basic management controls," said Auditor General Karen Hogan.

From April 2015 to March 2024, a federal audit showed the government awarded 106 contracts, many non-competitively, totaling $92.7 million.

Carney to face month-long ethics probe into stock dealings



Carney's portfolio includes 574 stocks, 91% of which are in U.S.-headquartered companies.

Conacher's disclosure demand aligns with the committee's probe into the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner, following former Privy Council Clerk Michael Wernick's testimony.

Wernick defended internal "ethics screens" for prime ministerial conflicts, while Conservative MPs Barrett and Michael Cooper argued for blind trusts and full public disclosure, stating the current system relies on "hope and trust."

Prime Minister Mark Carney's extensive Brookfield holdings, now protected by an ethics screen covering approximately 100 files, are considered "the most extensive private-sector record since Paul Martin."

Carney stated he's “complying with all rules,” having left his private sector roles, including Brookfield's board on January 15.

On Tuesday, the House of Commons voted 170-164 to investigate Carney's stock dealings due to concerns over his recent meetings with Brookfield, a company with which he has 80 conflicts of interest and millions in stocks.