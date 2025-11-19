Waterloo professors are treating social media like a bioweapon early warning system

With vaccination rates cratering across the country, the smart people at the University of Waterloo have a solution – by tracking and tracing online vaccine skepticism like a contagious disease in the making.

“Researchers at the University of Waterloo have developed a new approach that could help public health officials predict where outbreaks might occur,” a post to social media reads. “By analyzing social media posts, the method identifies early signs of increasing vaccine skepticism — a warning signal that could emerge before any disease begins to spread.”

87% of Canadians had their cellphone location data secretly accessed by Public Health Canada to monitor their movement during the pandemic.



FULL REPORT: https://t.co/b5pwdFWQoC pic.twitter.com/VUs1SZfOL4 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 14, 2022

Lead researcher Dr. Chris Bauch explained the groundbreaking new model: “In nature, we have contagious systems like diseases. We decided to look at social dynamics like an ecological system and studied how misinformation can spread contagiously from user to user through a social media network.”

“The usual methods of predicting an outbreak by doing a statistical analysis of skeptical tweets don’t provide much lead time before an outbreak,” he furthered. “By using the mathematical theory of tipping points, we were able to get a much bigger lead time and detect patterns in the data much more effectively.”

This work forms part of Waterloo’s broader attempt to restore evidence-based decision-making and repair fraying public confidence in science. It sits under the University’s Societal Futures network and its new TRuST initiative, which is described as an interdisciplinary effort that brings philosophers, computer scientists, communicators and ethicists to the same table to probe why trust erodes, and what it will take to build it back.

Pfizer CEO admits failure of his own product: https://t.co/qfKS5AZIU2 — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) August 15, 2022

Though it’s hard to imagine trust bouncing back when researchers start hovering over social media feeds like a bureaucracy auditioning for a surveillance state, flagging every aunt who shares a questionable meme as though she’s a public-health crisis in the making… somehow this is the path to rebuilding trust.

The apparent beauty of this brave new system is that it can spot “early signs of increasing vaccine skepticism” on social media before the actual diseases show up. In other words, public health officials can now predict outbreaks by monitoring how many peasants are asking uncomfortable questions online.

At this point, perhaps the next logical step is to mandate social-media mood monitoring and issue out Medical Assistance in Dying pamphlets to anyone who liked the wrong post or seemed too sinister online.

Researchers claim that vaccination rates are falling due to “widespread misinformation,” asserting that the result is a surge in “previously eliminated or controlled illnesses like measles,” but fail to acknowledge that the real contagion killing public trust is their own track record.

Hypochondria riddled family Doctor Nili Kaplan-Myrth spreads misinformation on live television.



Click to watch the full report: pic.twitter.com/xT5f3NXUFU — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) September 11, 2022

From the flip-flopping mask guidance and AstraZeneca blood-clot denials (followed by quiet market withdrawals), to mid-pandemic redefinitions of "fully vaccinated", and initial promises that the novel jabs would stop transmission and infection — to quietly shifting the goalposts to “it reduces severity.” All done, without ever saying sorry.

The real pandemic isn’t measles, it’s institutional arrogance dressed up as science.