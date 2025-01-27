We caught Mark Carney outside a campaign event! Hear what he had to say

This weekend, we covered an event held in Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne’s riding of Shawinigan, Quebec. There, he was making his official announcement supporting Mark Carney as the next Liberal leader — and next prime minister of Canada.

If you still aren't sure who Mark Carney is, you can learn more about the former governor of the banks of Canada and England from my colleague, Sheila Gunn Reid, who profiled Carney for our website, MeetTheLiberals.com.

Carney, who serves as the United Nations climate finance envoy, has been busy racking up a huge carbon footprint recently, having travelled to Edmonton for his launch on Jan. 16 and made two more campaign stops in Montreal and Toronto before arriving in Shawinigan.

It's quite the travel itinerary for someone who preaches about net-zero emissions, don't you think? Canadians shouldn't be fooled by rumours Carney may scrap the carbon tax — he holds this policy very close to his heart and will look to repackage it.

Unlike the other candidates running to replace Justin Trudeau, Carney's itinerary is a closely guarded secret. He's already proving to be as transparent as Trudeau, following closely in the current Liberal leader's footsteps after having served as a close adviser to the prime minister since 2020.

What has happened since then? The worst economic times in recent memory. It's almost like Carney's being acting as both an arsonist and firefighter — burning it all down and running a campaign to rebuild his disaster.

And let's not forget, much like Trudeau and his cabinet, Carney was quick to call the police on independent during his campaign launch. Funny, considering he condemned the arrest of David Menzies when he was trying to ask Chrystia Freeland when our Rebel team caught up with him at the World Economic Forum in 2024.

So, which Carney are we getting? The one who defends press freedom, or the one who endorses censorship? Well, when we showed up to ask him questions at his event with Minister Champagne, he was hesitant to provide us with any answers.