We caught Mark Carney outside a campaign event! Hear what he had to say

Alexa Lavoie caught up with Liberal leadership contender Mark Carney outside a campaign event in Quebec this weekend, where he offered few words as he attempted to dodge her questions.

Alexandra Lavoie
  |   January 27, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

This weekend, we covered an event held in Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne’s riding of Shawinigan, Quebec. There, he was making his official announcement supporting Mark Carney as the next Liberal leader — and next prime minister of Canada.

If you still aren't sure who Mark Carney is, you can learn more about the former governor of the banks of Canada and England from my colleague, Sheila Gunn Reid, who profiled Carney for our website, MeetTheLiberals.com.

Carney, who serves as the United Nations climate finance envoy, has been busy racking up a huge carbon footprint recently, having travelled to Edmonton for his launch on Jan. 16 and made two more campaign stops in Montreal and Toronto before arriving in Shawinigan.

It's quite the travel itinerary for someone who preaches about net-zero emissions, don't you think? Canadians shouldn't be fooled by rumours Carney may scrap the carbon tax — he holds this policy very close to his heart and will look to repackage it.

Unlike the other candidates running to replace Justin Trudeau, Carney's itinerary is a closely guarded secret. He's already proving to be as transparent as Trudeau, following closely in the current Liberal leader's footsteps after having served as a close adviser to the prime minister since 2020. 

What has happened since then? The worst economic times in recent memory. It's almost like Carney's being acting as both an arsonist and firefighter — burning it all down and running a campaign to rebuild his disaster.

And let's not forget, much like Trudeau and his cabinet, Carney was quick to call the police on independent during his campaign launch. Funny, considering he condemned the arrest of David Menzies when he was trying to ask Chrystia Freeland when our Rebel team caught up with him at the World Economic Forum in 2024. 

So, which Carney are we getting? The one who defends press freedom, or the one who endorses censorship? Well, when we showed up to ask him questions at his event with Minister Champagne, he was hesitant to provide us with any answers.

Please help Rebel News fight back in Campaign 2025!

Latest News

Justin Trudeau’s so-called resignation is a sham — he’s clinging to power, proroguing Parliament, and setting the stage for cronyism and foreign interference in the Liberal leadership race. Rebel News is fighting back by exposing Trudeau’s scheme, vetting the Liberal Party leadership race, and gearing up for the next election with fearless, independent journalism. A generous but anonymous donor has committed to match every dollar donated to this campaign up to $50,000, doubling the impact of your donation. Please chip in now and help Rebel News defend Canadian democracy!

Amount
$
DONATE

Alexandra Lavoie

Quebec based Journalist

Alexa graduated with a degree in biology from Laval University. Throughout her many travels, she has seen political instability as well as corruption. While she witnessed social disorder on a daily basis, she has always been a defender of society’s most vulnerable. She’s been around the world several times, and now joins Rebel News to shed light on today’s biggest stories.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.