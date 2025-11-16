We Found the UN’s 'Climate Highway' Through the Amazon

Ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Belém, the Brazilian government has carved a 13-kilometre route called Avenida Liberdade (“Freedom Highway”) though the Amazon rainforest.

The project went nowhere for over a decade. It was first proposed in 2012 and shelved because carving a new highway through the Amazon was considered too environmentally destructive.

But with 55,000 UN delegates descending on Belém, the government quietly dusted off the plan and began tearing into the rainforest.

This isn’t a completed road. This isn’t even a partially functioning highway. It’s a rough cut through the Amazon.

The route barely appears on navigation apps. Drivers don’t know how to get there. Locals say access is restricted. Drone flights are banned, and security personnel openly admit that part of their job is to shoot down drones.

It’s obvious officials do not want images of this “climate highway” circulating while the UN praises Brazil for its environmental commitments.

Rebel News reached the site on foot, and what we found wasn’t a road — it was a construction scar: raw earth and exposed slopes, heavy machinery parked along half-carved embankments, no pavement, no finished surface, no functioning highway, and piles of garbage and debris draining into a small stream that flows directly into the Amazon rainforest.

For years, activists insisted this highway would be too destructive to justify. But the moment global climate dignitaries needed a smoother commute, the rainforest suddenly became negotiable.

The message is clear: You must drive less. You must sacrifice more. But the UN can rip open the Amazon to save themselves from traffic delays.

International journalists will flood Belém to applaud the UN’s leadership — but they won’t trek into the jungle to show viewers the truth.

Rebel News went there. We documented it.

We’ll continue showing the world what the UN hopes stays hidden.