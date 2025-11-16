We Found the UN’s 'Climate Highway' Through the Amazon

This isn’t a completed road. This isn’t even a partially functioning highway. It’s a rough cut through the Amazon.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   November 16, 2025   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

Ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Belém, the Brazilian government has carved a 13-kilometre route called Avenida Liberdade (“Freedom Highway”) though the Amazon rainforest.

The project went nowhere for over a decade. It was first proposed in 2012 and shelved because carving a new highway through the Amazon was considered too environmentally destructive.

But with 55,000 UN delegates descending on Belém, the government quietly dusted off the plan and began tearing into the rainforest.

This isn’t a completed road. This isn’t even a partially functioning highway. It’s a rough cut through the Amazon.

The route barely appears on navigation apps. Drivers don’t know how to get there. Locals say access is restricted. Drone flights are banned, and security personnel openly admit that part of their job is to shoot down drones.

It’s obvious officials do not want images of this “climate highway” circulating while the UN praises Brazil for its environmental commitments.

Rebel News reached the site on foot, and what we found wasn’t a road — it was a construction scar: raw earth and exposed slopes, heavy machinery parked along half-carved embankments, no pavement, no finished surface, no functioning highway, and piles of garbage and debris draining into a small stream that flows directly into the Amazon rainforest.

For years, activists insisted this highway would be too destructive to justify. But the moment global climate dignitaries needed a smoother commute, the rainforest suddenly became negotiable.

The message is clear: You must drive less. You must sacrifice more. But the UN can rip open the Amazon to save themselves from traffic delays.

International journalists will flood Belém to applaud the UN’s leadership — but they won’t trek into the jungle to show viewers the truth.

Rebel News went there. We documented it.

To help us keep exposing the hypocrisy surrounding this conference — the motorcades, the private jets, the idling limos, and the rainforest highway that still isn’t actually a highway — visit RebelUN.com.

We’ll continue showing the world what the UN hopes stays hidden.

Please donate to support our independent journalism at the United Nations!

Latest News

The UN’s biggest climate meeting is happening in a hard-to-reach corner of Brazil, and almost everyone there will be on a government or lobbyist expense account — except the people asking real questions.

We’re fixing that by sending a small, skeptical crew — Sheila Gunn Reid and Kian Simone — to be on the ground, outside the UN’s controlled zone, showing the 50,000 climate insiders flown in to tell you to “cut back,” the luxury arrangements laid on for them, and what Canada’s delegation is really doing there.

But getting two people to a sold-out, 50,000-person summit is pricey: economy class flights from Edmonton and Toronto are just under $5,000, the Airbnb is $2,500 because the city is jammed, and we still have to cover transport, data and local help.

That’s why we’re crowdfunding — please chip in and help us hit the $8,500–$9,000 goal.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.