'We just want to make hamburgers' not enforce a vaccine passport

We are sending "We Won't Ask" stickers to businesses for FREE! Please donate to support our efforts.

If you are a small business owner against vaccine passports, fill out the form on this page. We’ll report your breaking story AND send you a FREE sticker for your storefront.

Peterborough Public Health has been charging their business for alleged non-compliance with vaccine passport enforcement.

Most recently, they were served with a cease and desist order, despite not yet having their day in court for the previous fines.

Nicole and Roy note that thus far, there have not been any COVID cases linked back to their restaurant.

Citing the Canadian justice system, Nicole and Roy feel they are being unfairly assumed guilty for infractions of which they question the constitutionality and validity.

Their want is simple: let people decide for themselves whether or not they want to dine indoors at their establishment.

Nicole and Roy just want to make burgers and see their patrons leave with full bellies. They want to run their business unabated while upholding public health mandates that make sense and are non-discriminatory.

