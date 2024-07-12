'We no longer feel safe here': France election aftermath

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

President Emmanuel Macron decided to dissolve French Parliament after his loss in the European Parliament elections to the National Rally, Marine Le Pen's party. A snap election was launched, plunging France into a three-week election race just before the country hosts the 2024 Olympic Games. Immigration was one of the major issues, along with the financial struggle of the French population.

After the first round of legislative elections, everything pointed to a future National Rally government. However, after multiple coalitions and candidates' withdrawals from the race, strategic moves led to the victory of the New Popular Front, a leftist coalition of far-left parties, despite the Le Pen's RN receiving more votes than any other party.

FRANCE ELECTION 🇫🇷 UPDATE!



Marine Le Pen's party came in third place despite receiving the most votes due to a collaboration between the far-left, Islamists and establishment centre.



I'm still here on the ground to talk to the locals for their thoughts on the future of the… pic.twitter.com/EjDYULNzbG — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 8, 2024

In the aftermath of the recent elections, citizens across the nation expressed a range of emotions.

“A bit surprised by the results,” remarked a local Paris resident. “We didn't expect this compared to what was announced.”

Said his friend, “I feel relieved, personally.”

*"Anti Anti Antifa Paris"



Far-left extremists have scaled the statue at Place de la République. Palestinian and Antifa activists have joined forces and are demanding a REVOLUTION.https://t.co/ikWHGQgXxu pic.twitter.com/6KWEDmUnMf — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 7, 2024

The left's victory took many by surprise since the National Rally was far ahead after the first electoral round.

A staunch supporter of the New Popular Front exclaimed, “I'm happy that the left won because, for me, it's really the best decision. The far-right, we've seen with history and even today in Europe with Italy, it's not good. They removed the RSA (Active Solidarity Income), so it's not a good idea to bring back the far-right.”

However, not everyone was content. Some voiced their concerns over the continuous political divide.

A National Rally supporter stated, “We, as French people, are tired of what's happening. The left, the right, for us, it's always the same thing. So we needed to join the National Rally. Personally, I voted for the National Rally because we want change.”

SHOCKING



Some areas of Paris are now unrecognizable. Almost all immigrants, African-style street markets, litter and garbage everywhere on the ground. Not even mentioning the smell.



Support my journey and my work at https://t.co/ikWHGQgpHW pic.twitter.com/tZEHRoehUC — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 6, 2024

Concerns over safety and social welfare were also highlighted.

“We no longer feel safe here in France. Between the immigrants who have homes while we, who are French, lack housing, it's unacceptable,” said a French citizen.

The importance of political engagement was underscored by several voters.

“The good news is that people mobilized for the elections in the first and second rounds,” noted another voter. “For years, we have seen people disinterested in politics. So that is super important.”

While some celebrated the change, others remained cautious about the future.

“Relieved, but at the same time uncertain about what will happen now,” admitted another resident. “Even if we are relieved, we remain in uncertainty.”

France is currently experiencing instability after a chaotic election, with unanswered questions about the country's future since no side was able to capture a majority.